By 
Jason Gonzales
 | January 6, 2026, 11:45pm UTC
Chalkbeat Colorado will hold its annual 2026 Legislative Preview on Thursday. (Caroline Bauman / Chalkbeat)

How will another year of Colorado budget shortfalls affect education spending? What actions will lawmakers take in response to Trump administration policies? And how will state lawmakers react to the creation of a public religious school?

We will focus on these issues and more during our annual discussion of key education topics likely to surface during the upcoming Colorado legislative session.

You can join Chalkbeat Colorado’s 2026 Legislative Preview virtually on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. MT on Thursday. To register, visit our Eventbrite page. This is a ticketed event with a suggested donation of $25.

Last year’s conversation with lawmakers focused on the state’s budget challenges and the impact of the Trump administration on Colorado schools, as well as how to keep educators in the teaching profession.

This year, we also expect to ask lawmakers about early education, workforce development, and school safety issues. We will be joined by:

  • Sen. Janice Marchman, a Loveland Democrat
  • Sen. Scott Bright, a Platteville Republican
  • Rep. Meghan Lukens, a Steamboat Springs Democrat
  • Rep. Matthew Martinez, a Monte Vista Democrat
  • Rep. Lori Garcia Sander, an Eaton Republican

The event is sponsored by the Colorado Education Association and co-moderated by Young Invincibles.

While this is a ticketed event, we don’t want price to be a barrier. You can give just $1. Or if you are able, you can donate more than the suggested amount to support our work. Chalkbeat Colorado is a nonprofit organization, and we rely on public support to provide essential and independent education coverage.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

