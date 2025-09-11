Two students shot at Evergreen High School on Wednesday are in critical condition at two different Denver-area hospitals.

At least seven vigils for the victims of the Evergreen High School shooting will take place Thursday evening, according to the Jefferson County government Facebook page. Locations include:

Aspen Ridge Church, 5 p.m., 27154 N Turkey Creek Road, Evergreen

United Methodist Church, 5:30 p.m., 3757 Ponderosa Dr., Evergreen

Community Gathering, 6 p.m., Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen

Grace Hills Church, 6:30 p.m., 23338 Isoleta Road, Indian Hills

Ascent Church, 7 p.m., 29823 Troutdale Scenic Dr., Evergreen

Bergen Park Church, 7 p.m., 31919 Rocky Village Dr., Evergreen

Flatirons Community Church, west campus, 7 p.m., 24887 Genesee Trail Road, Golden

The Jeffco school board announced it would cancel its Thursday evening meeting so board members and district employees could attend a vigil. The board will hold a short virtual meeting Friday at 1 p.m. to review time-sensitive contracts and administrative approvals, according to a letter sent to Jeffco families.

One of two shooting victims identified

One victim of the Evergreen High School shooting has been identified as Matthew Silverstone, 18, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Silverstone’s name and photo, along with a statement from his family, were posted on X by the sheriff’s office Thursday afternoon.

Silverstone’s family said: “The family appreciates the community’s concern and support, but as we remain focused on our loved one’s recovery, we respectfully request privacy as we continue to heal and navigate the road ahead”

Matthew Silverstone, 18, has been identified as one of the Evergreen High shooting victims. (Courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the family of the second victim has declined to release the student’s name or photo or issue a statement.

Wednesday’s shooting left many Colorado students and community members on edge. Law enforcement officials in at least two districts — Boulder Valley and Douglas County — were alerted to potential threats on Thursday morning. In both cases, no credible threats were found.

In Boulder Valley, someone called police about a man they suspected of having a gun near Fairview High School. That school and Southern Hills Middle School were placed on lockdown and four other schools were placed on “secure” status.

The Boulder Police Department said on X, “The individual seen by the person who called to report the possible threat was confirmed to be wearing a weighted vest and holding his cell phone after going for a run.”

“Detectives interviewed him and he understood that this and the shooting in Jefferson County yesterday likely led to the report today.”

Fairview High School students were dismissed midday and after school sports and activities were cancelled, according to a district spokesperson. Southern Hills Middle resumed classes after the lockdown and students were dismissed at the regular time.

The potential threat in Douglas County was related to numerous tips to Colorado’s Safe2Tell tipline and a “concerning photo,” according to a post on X by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. It’s not clear what was pictured in the photo, but the sheriff’s office said it didn’t appear to be taken locally.

“Additionally, a Douglas County school was mistakenly identified as the impacted school,” the sheriff’s office X post said.

Shooting suspect may have been ‘radicalized’

The 16-year-old student who shot two students at Evergreen High School on Wednesday may have been radicalized by an extremist network, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning.

The shooter, who was identified by the sheriff’s office as Desmond Holly, rode the bus to school on Wednesday and opened fire around 12:30 p.m., reloading his revolver many times.

Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said, “He would fire and reload, fire and reload, fire and reload. This went on and on.”

She said some students fled to the nearby rec center and library and others into neighborhoods. One of the victims was shot on a street behind the school.

Many students and staff hid in locked classrooms.

“Lots of kids and teachers locked down in those rooms, did what they were supposed to do, and we know that it saved lives,” she said. “They’re heroes.”

Kelley said investigators don’t know what the shooter’s motive was and didn’t have additional information about the network that radicalized the teen. Investigators have search warrants for his home, locker, and phone and have been in contact with the shooter’s family, who are cooperating with law enforcement, she said.

Kelley said the full-time school resource officer normally assigned to Evergreen High is currently on medical leave and other resource officers have been rotating to the school on a part-time basis. One of those officers was on duty at the high school until about 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, but then was called to deal with a nearby accident, she said. Kelley called it “horrible timing,” but said that officer did nothing wrong and is free to leave the school to attend to other duties.

The families of the two victims are expected to release photos of their children on Thursday along with statements about the shooting, Kelley said. The sheriff’s office released a photo of the shooter from his driver’s license on X Thursday morning.

Evergreen shooting victims in critical condition

One of the two students shot at Evergreen High School on Wednesday remains in critical condition at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood and the other is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, according to spokespersons from each hospital.

The shooter, a male student, died Wednesday evening of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting, which took place around noon Wednesday, terrified the mountain community of Evergreen, located 29 miles southwest of Denver, and the state at large. Colorado has experienced several high-profile mass shootings in recent years, including at a Boulder grocery store, a Colorado Springs night club, and a Highlands Ranch charter school.

The shooter’s identity and motive are still unclear, as is the identity of the two shooting victims.

It’s also unclear why Evergreen High School’s school resource officer was not on campus during the shooting. Jeffco Public Schools officials said Wednesday the district has an officer assigned to the high school, but the sheriff’s office said the officer was not at the school at the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office set up a resource and information center at Bergen Meadows Elementary School and asked that witnesses who have not yet spoken to investigators come to the center to do so. The center, which is at a Jeffco school that closed permanently in 2024, will also have mental health professionals, victims advocates, victims compensation representatives, and school personnel on hand.

Evergreen High School students and staff can get information about retrieving personal items and vehicles from the school at the center. The center is at 1928 S Hiwan Dr. in Evergreen and will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Evergreen High School, which has about 900 students, will be closed Thursday and Friday. In addition, nine other Jeffco schools in or near the town of Evergreen and the community of Conifer are closed on Thursday. They include Evergreen Middle, Conifer High, West Jefferson Middle, and Bergen, Wilmot, Parmalee, Elk Creek, Marshdale and West Jefferson Elementaries.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.