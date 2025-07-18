Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.
The Detroit school district’s board will interview 17 candidates for an open seat next week, including three who ran for at-large positions in the November election.
All of the candidates will be interviewed during four special board meetings July 21-24, which are open to the public. They are vying to fill the seat left vacant by Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, who resigned this month. The candidate selected by the board will finish out her term through 2026.
Here are the candidates:
- Pageant Atterberry
- Kenya Avant
- Sonja Beasley-Hall
- The Rev. Dr. Steven Bland Jr.
- Sherisse Butler
- Whitney Clarke
- Jonathan Demers
- Debra Duren
- Dr. Bonnie Ferrell
- Bessie Harris
- Dr. Shinese Johnson
- Brandy Mitchell
- Aliya Moore
- Ashley Pearson
- Traci Ricks
- Jeremiah Steen
- The Rev. Curtis Williams
Butler, Moore, and Steen unsuccessfully ran to be on the board in the November 2024 election, as did Harris in 2022 and 2020.
The interviews will take place on the 12th floor of the Fisher building at these times:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23
- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24
After considering the scores they give the candidates’ applications, the board will vote on who will take the open seat on July 28.
Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.