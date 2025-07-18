The Detroit school district's board will interview 17 people to fill its open seat next week. Pictured is a member of the public addressing the board at its June meeting.

The Detroit school district’s board will interview 17 candidates for an open seat next week, including three who ran for at-large positions in the November election.

All of the candidates will be interviewed during four special board meetings July 21-24, which are open to the public. They are vying to fill the seat left vacant by Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, who resigned this month. The candidate selected by the board will finish out her term through 2026.

Here are the candidates:

Pageant Atterberry

Kenya Avant

Sonja Beasley-Hall

The Rev. Dr. Steven Bland Jr.

Sherisse Butler

Whitney Clarke

Jonathan Demers

Debra Duren

Dr. Bonnie Ferrell

Bessie Harris

Dr. Shinese Johnson

Brandy Mitchell

Aliya Moore

Ashley Pearson

Traci Ricks

Jeremiah Steen

The Rev. Curtis Williams

Butler, Moore, and Steen unsuccessfully ran to be on the board in the November 2024 election, as did Harris in 2022 and 2020.

The interviews will take place on the 12th floor of the Fisher building at these times:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24

After considering the scores they give the candidates’ applications, the board will vote on who will take the open seat on July 28.

