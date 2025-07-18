Detroit Public Schools Community District

Here are the 17 candidates who will be interviewed to fill the open Detroit school board seat

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | July 18, 2025, 9:56pm UTC
Adults in business clothes sit at long tables on an auditorium stage while an adult is facing them in the foreground.
The Detroit school district's board will interview 17 people to fill its open seat next week. Pictured is a member of the public addressing the board at its June meeting. (Elaine Cromie / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

The Detroit school district’s board will interview 17 candidates for an open seat next week, including three who ran for at-large positions in the November election.

All of the candidates will be interviewed during four special board meetings July 21-24, which are open to the public. They are vying to fill the seat left vacant by Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, who resigned this month. The candidate selected by the board will finish out her term through 2026.

Here are the candidates:

  • Pageant Atterberry
  • Kenya Avant
  • Sonja Beasley-Hall
  • The Rev. Dr. Steven Bland Jr.
  • Sherisse Butler
  • Whitney Clarke
  • Jonathan Demers
  • Debra Duren
  • Dr. Bonnie Ferrell
  • Bessie Harris
  • Dr. Shinese Johnson
  • Brandy Mitchell
  • Aliya Moore
  • Ashley Pearson
  • Traci Ricks
  • Jeremiah Steen
  • The Rev. Curtis Williams

Butler, Moore, and Steen unsuccessfully ran to be on the board in the November 2024 election, as did Harris in 2022 and 2020.

The interviews will take place on the 12th floor of the Fisher building at these times:

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 22
  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 23
  • 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 24

After considering the scores they give the candidates’ applications, the board will vote on who will take the open seat on July 28.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Here are the 17 people running to fill the open seat on the Detroit school district’s board

The candidates include three who ran for the board last year.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 9:56pm UTC
Trump administration to release after-school funds but still withholds billions for education

After-school providers are relieved to get some $1.3 billion in overdue funds, but they’ve already experienced enormous disruptions.

By 
Kalyn Belsha
and
Norah Rami
 | Today, 8:43pm UTC
Q&A: What D.C.’s school modernization process can teach Philly

Mary Filardo, executive director of 21st Century School Fund and a parent activist, says Philly officials should be honest, share data, and acknowledge they can’t ‘accidentally’ fix big problems.

By 
Roseann Liu, Swarthmore College
and
Abby Hong, Swarthmore College
 | Today, 7:22pm UTC
I teach civics in L.A. How do I sell my students on democracy in this difficult moment?

It’s challenging to sell my students on the merits of democracy when the instruments of government are being used to attack their communities.

By 
Joel Snyder
 | Today, 6:11pm UTC
Equipo Trump suspende supervisión del fallido programa de aprendizaje de inglés en las escuelas de Newark

El Departamento de Justicia de Biden encontró problemas pendientes en el programa de aprendizaje de inglés de Newark, pero bajo Trump, la supervisión federal se detuvo sin decir si se resolvieron.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 4:11pm UTC
I am a Discovery student at Bronx Science, but my SHSAT score doesn’t define me

At first, I worried that I wasn’t worthy of my specialized high school seat. Now, I know better.

By 
Mariam Musa
 | Today, 12:00pm UTC