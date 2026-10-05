Higher EducationColorado Votes 2026Campaigns and elections

Voter guide: CU Board of Regents candidates on tuition, AI, and federal oversight

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | October 5, 2026, 3:00pm UTC
Two students walk on a concrete path in front of a large university campus with green grass and green trees all around.
Three CU Board of Regents seats are up for election this Nov. 3. (Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat)

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

On Nov. 3, Colorado voters in three congressional districts will select a representative for the University of Colorado Board of Regents.

The election features one open regent seat in Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District after Democrat Callie Rennison announced last year she won’t run for reelection. Colorado’s 6th and 7th district races feature Democratic Party incumbents. The regents serve six-year terms.

Democrats currently have a 5 to 4 majority control of the board, which creates policy and makes funding decisions that govern CU Boulder, CU Denver, CU Colorado Springs, and the state’s medical campus CU Anschutz.

Ahead of the election, candidates from each district answered Chalkbeat Colorado questions about how they would respond to five issues if elected.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
CU Board of Regents election 2026: Where the candidates stand on tuition, AI, and federal policies

3 congressional districts will decide control of the University of Colorado Board of Regents on Nov. 3. Here is where the candidates stand on key issues.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 3:00pm UTC
Federal judge says Memphis schools takeover board could soon take control

Judge Waverly Crenshaw closely questioned attorneys for the Memphis-Shelby County school board, who argue the state takeover harms local students.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | October 2
The Lilly Endowment’s donations for Indy school buildings are solving problems — and raising questions

Indiana has turned to donors to fund education programs before, like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | October 2
NYC school board approves contentious Oracle contract after officials warn of disruptions

Some board members remain skeptical of Oracle and warned they may not support an extension in the future

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | October 2
Democratic governors previously uncertain about new federal tax credits now face crunch time

The program could raise billions for schools, but some elected officials say it should focus on helping the neediest students.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | October 2
Pennsylvania governor’s race: How Shapiro and Garrity differ on education

Democrat Josh Shapiro has spent his governorship threading a needle on education. Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity has taken a stronger stance in support of public school alternatives.

By 
Katie Meyer, Spotlight PA
and
A.J. Rao, Spotlight PA State College
 | October 2