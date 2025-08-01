In Tuesday's primary election, Detroit voters will select the top candidates who will move on to the November general election.

Detroit’s next mayor will likely be someone who wants to create more cohesion between district and charter schools, help the city to play a role in reducing chronic absenteeism, and ensure students have more access to after-school, career and technical education.

Nine people are running to replace Mayor Mike Duggan, who has served as mayor since January 2014. Four of the candidates — Fred Durhal, Saunteel Jenkins, Todd Perkins, and Mary Sheffield — responded to a Chalkbeat Detroit survey about whether and how they plan to play a greater role in education issues.

They will face off Tuesday in a primary election that will decide the top two vote-getters who will compete in the November election.

There’s been a growing push for Detroit’s mayor to take a more active role in addressing some of the conditions that lead to school success or struggles. Low academic performance is prevalent in most schools and the city has alarmingly high rates of students who are missing too many days of school. City youth say they’re constantly worried about their safety.

Below is the candidate guide with background information on those who responded to the survey and answers to the questions. You can read more about the importance of this election here.

