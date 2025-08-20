Katie Jenner is Indiana's first appointed secretary of education, assuming the role in 2021.

Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will likely take on a dual role overseeing the state’s college and university system along with its K-12 schools following a Friday vote.

The Indiana Commission on Higher Education will hold a special meeting on Friday to vote on whetherJenner will become the next Commissioner for Higher Education, according to a news release from the Commission on Higher Education sent Wednesday. Jenner would retain her current role as the head of the Department of Education in charge of the state’s K-12 schools.

The move is part of an ongoing effort by GOP Gov. Mike Braun to streamline state government, giving cabinet heads like Jenner more responsibilities. In a December announcement reappointing Jenner to the top K-12 job, Braun said her role would include “establishing a unified, student-centered vision across the full spectrum of education, from Pre-K and K-12 to college.”

“As we continue to identify ways to better serve Hoosier taxpayers, having a proven, consistent leader directly overseeing both K-12 and higher education is the logical next step and will ensure that the best interest of our students remains top of mind every step of their educational journey,” Braun said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Current Commissioner of Higher Education Chris Lowery announced in July that he would leave the role in October.

“The logical next step of Secretary Jenner assuming the role of Commissioner will offer clarity and consistency for the Commission, while continuing to drive our mission and deliver better results for Indiana students, employers, and our state,” Lowery said in the announcement.

Neither the Department of Education nor the Commission on Higher Education immediately responded to a request for comment from Jenner. If the commission votes for her, she will begin her new role on Oct. 11.

Jenner will not receive a pay raise for the new role, according to Department of Education spokesperson Courtney Bearsch. Any future structural changes to the higher education commission would require legislative action, Bearsch said.

As the head of both the K-12 and higher education systems, Jenner would focus on higher education accessibility and affordability, the successful implementation of the state’s new high school diploma requirements, and teacher preparation programs, among other initiatives, according to the announcement.

Jenner is the state’s first appointed secretary of education, assuming the role in 2021.

The commission will meet on Friday at 1 p.m. at its Indianapolis office. The meeting will also be livestreamed.

Aleksandra Appleton covers Indiana education policy and writes about K-12 schools across the state. Contact her at aappleton@chalkbeat.org.