The Youth Power Action Coalition wants to collaborate with Newark school board members to fix student mental health and school building issues.

Newark students say school building issues, such as irregular classroom temperatures and faulty water fountains, along with mental health struggles, are affecting their learning.

And on Tuesday night, a coalition of those students brought their own research about those and other urgent concerns — as well as solutions — to school board members directly.

During the meeting, Science Park High School Junior Cidell Torto said his school needs more spaces for students “to take a breather.” And former George Washington Carver Elementary School student Patience Iwarimie recalled how hard it was to learn when water started to drip from the ceiling during math class.

Other students, such as Science Park High School Senior Fatoumata Bah, pressed the board for more accountability.

“Tonight, I’m asking the board to keep working with us, to continue bringing students into these conversations before, not after, decisions are made. Let us sit at the table, not just so we can be heard, but so we can help build something that works,” Bah said.

Convened by the Gem Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen youth civic engagement, the Youth Power Action Coalition has previously met with board members. But now the group wants to share its months-long research on the effects of school infrastructure on learning and student mental health, and to propose solutions to the school board.

The coalition’s efforts come after the city lowered the voting age for school board elections to allow Newark’s 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. But this April, in the first election when those teenagers could vote, only 73 teens voted in the Newark school board race.

Gem Project founder, Amanda Ebokosia, said the teens were at Tuesday’s meeting because “they believe in the promise of this district.”

Through their Youth-Led Accountability Score Card initiative, students held focus groups with their peers to talk about the problems affecting their mental health and learning, with the goal of working with board members to create new policies and track how well they serve students. Students handed out a packet with their findings to those at Tuesday’s meeting.

During the meeting, board members listened to students share their concerns while Superintendent Roger León wrote down notes.

Among the findings, students found that many Newark students feel uncomfortable talking about mental health due to stigmas and negative school climates. They also found that schools often only address mental health issues after problems have escalated. Similarly, the teens found that issues such as inadequate heating, inconsistent water quality, broken desks, and wobbly chairs have affected a student’s ability to focus in class.

Their solutions range from launching a peer mental health education program to prioritizing infrastructure needs and advocating for more school construction funding.

“We bring the perspective, honesty, and creativity that you can’t find in a survey or spreadsheet. We can help you see what’s working on the ground and what’s missing,” Bah said.

After students spoke, Board President Hasani Council said he looks forward to meeting with students from the Gem Project. Brielle Monroe Holland, a senior at Newark Tech, hopes what the student coalition presented at Tuesday’s meeting sparks deeper conversations with board members.

“It was interesting to hear the response we got but I’m not sure if they’re actually going to talk to us. I also think [the meeting] was just hard to follow. They should use more public-friendly words so it’s easier to follow,” Monroe Holland said.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.