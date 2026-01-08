The new policies should, at a minimum, provide “age-appropriate and grade-level guidelines” for restricting cellphone and social media use during classroom instruction.

Newark schools will go phone-free beginning this September under a new state law requiring districts to limit students from using cellphones during instructional hours.

On Thursday, in a room full of educators, students, and lawmakers at Ramsey High School, Gov. Phil Murphy signed the law requiring all New Jersey school districts to adopt new restrictions on the use of cellphones and other internet-enabled devices in K-12 schools. The state Education Department will also publish updated guidance on cellphones later this month.

The new law does not ban cellphones in schools outright but instead calls on districts to implement policies at the start of the 2026-27 school year.

The new policies should, at a minimum, provide “age-appropriate and grade-level guidelines” for restricting cellphone and social media use during classroom instruction. The policies must also allow for exceptions on a case-by-case basis.

The new law comes after the state, in December, awarded a grant to Newark and 85 other school districts that committed to phone-free schools and implementation of a “bell-to-bell” policy.

Murphy has repeatedly called for banning phones during school, and this year, the state Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage on Adolescents issued a report that recommended a “bell-to-bell” ban on cellphones. The commission also found that cellphones and social media can affect youth self-esteem and cause anxiety and depression.

“We’re going to rid our classrooms of needless distractions and encourage our children to be more attentive and engaged during the school day,” Murphy said.

New Jersey’s phone-free schools push is part of a growing trend nationwide to ban cellphone use from the first bell to dismissal. California and New York implemented similar initiatives to limit phones in school and provide funding to districts to enforce policies.

The excessive use of smartphones and social media can impact sleep, have negative effects on youth mental health, and hinder academic performance, according to recent studies. Some school districts are also seeing a boost in test scores after implementing cellphone bans.

The new law marks one of Murphy’s final acts as governor before Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill is sworn into office on Jan. 20 in Newark. During her gubernatorial campaign, Sherrill said she supported a statewide ban on cellphones in schools and pushed for more awareness about the dangers of social media and their effects on youth mental health.

Here’s what we know about New Jersey’s phone-free schools law:

Who and what does the law apply to?

Under the new law, the state’s Commissioner of Education must update guidelines on restricting students’ use of cell phones and other internet-enabled devices, including smart watches, during regular school hours, on a school bus, or during school-sanctioned events. Students will also be barred from using social media platforms during instructional hours.

The guidelines will be published in mid-January after consultation with stakeholders, according to the state.

School boards will be required to adopt policies that align with state guidelines, while maintaining flexibility to provide reasonable accommodations as appropriate. The law will apply to K-12 public schools, including charter schools.

Murphy on Thursday said the new law will improve learning environments across the state.

“Students are more focused, they’re less anxious, and they’re socializing and laughing with each other, not through a screen, but in the hallways and classrooms,” said Murphy, referring to Ramsey High School, where phones are prohibited during school hours.

How will schools collect phones?

School districts can purchase phone storage systems such as lockers, locked pouches, or check-in cabinets to store cellphones at the start of the school day. The state’s new guidelines will include options that school districts may use to store students’ devices.

In December, Newark Public Schools was awarded $176,625 to purchase a storage system as part of the state’s Phone-Free Schools Grant Program, a $3 million appropriation in the fiscal year 2026 budget. Two Newark charter schools were also awarded grant funds: Maria L. Varisco-Rogers for $1,490, and Great Oaks Legacy for $9,022.

The goal, state leaders have previously said, is to minimize distractions during the school day and ensure students are engaged throughout instructional hours.

Are there exceptions to the law?

New school policies must address the use of cellphones during an emergency and include guidelines for students who need their phones for language translation or those responsible for caring for a family member.

Exceptions must also be made for students with disabilities and for those whose health plans require their devices to manage a medical condition. Parents will have to provide documentation from a health care provider.

Across the country, parents have raised concerns about cellphone bans, and there is evidence in other surveys that parents want their children to have a phone in school in case of an emergency. Newark Public Schools’ current cellphone policy says that in the event of an emergency, administrators will direct students on when they may safely turn on a cellphone.

How will it be enforced?

Local school boards will adopt their own policies in line with updated guidance from the state’s Education Department, which will serve as a “roadmap for creating safer, more focused learning environments,” per the state.

The state has not said how it will monitor school districts’ enforcement of the new law, but will let districts develop their own enforcement plans.

Jessie Gómez is a reporter for Chalkbeat Newark, covering public education in the city. Contact Jessie at jgomez@chalkbeat.org.