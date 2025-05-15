P.S. Weekly PodcastHealthy schools

Locked doors, vape detectors: Students explore NYC school bathroom rules

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | May 15, 2025, 10:00am UTC
A high school student with long hair and wearing a backpack reaches to open a bathroom door in a school.
Episode 6 of P.S. Weekly looks at school bathroom polices at Brooklyn's Midwood High School, pictured here, as well as other New York City public schools. (Isabella Mason / P.S. Weekly)
P.S. Weekly is a student-produced podcast that casts light on important issues in the nation's largest school system. The Bell's team of 10 student producers who come from different public high schools work alongside Chalkbeat NY's reporters to bring you stories, perspectives, and commentary you won't get anywhere else.

Sign up for Chalkbeat New York’s free daily newsletter to get essential news about NYC’s public schools delivered to your inbox.

Cutting class. Fights. Vaping. School bathrooms have long been notorious for all sorts of illicit behavior. And in response, many schools now significantly restrict access to bathrooms or are adding surveillance tools, including vape detectors.

Producers Isabell Mason, of Midwood High School, and Bernie Carmona, from Beacon High School, wade into the debate over school bathroom policies.

At Midwood, for instance, the school locks bathroom doors for the five minutes while changing classes, and bars access during the first and last 10 minutes of class. The school’s assistant principal of safety and security, Richard Franzese, discusses the evolution of the policy and the lengths the school has gone to crack down on incidents. Beyond limiting the times the bathrooms are open, the school has bathroom sign-in sheets, allowing up to three students in at a time, and has school aides stationed outside.

“There’s no perfect solution,” he said.

And Chalkbeat reporter Michael Elsen-Rooney sheds light on how schools are specifically responding to student vaping, illuminating the tension between simply enforcing rules versus dealing with larger issues related to addiction and mental health.

P.S. Weekly is available on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Reach us at PSWeekly@chalkbeat.org.

P.S. Weekly is a collaboration between Chalkbeat and The Bell, made possible by generous support from The Pinkerton Foundation.

Listen for new P.S. Weekly episodes Thursdays this spring.

The Latest
Rural schools need teachers. Trump’s cuts to training grants severed a pipeline.

One student described the scholarship that would help her become a teacher in her hometown as 'a dream come true.' Now that scholarship is gone amid $600 million in cuts to teacher training programs.

By 
Chris Berdik, The Hechinger Report
 | Today, 10:02am UTC
Locked doors, vape detectors: Students explore NYC school bathroom rules

Episode 6 of P.S. Weekly wades into the complicated world of New York City school bathroom policies, including the much loathed 10-5-10 rule limiting use between and during classes.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Chicago principals will get best case scenario school budget plans. But they could see cuts later.

The district is putting together a budget for the 2025-26 school year with no cuts to schools, but the proposal may not come to fruition.

By 
Reema Amin
 | May 14
Do NYC mayoral candidates want to scrap Eric Adams’ curriculum overhauls? Here’s what they told us.

Chalkbeat asked every mayoral candidate whether they would keep the NYC Reads and NYC Solves curriculum mandates in place. Here’s what they told us.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 14
Cuts to federal library funds could mean the end of programs Michigan K-12 students rely on

The federal dollars help pay for early literacy programs, online databases, as well as internet and technology access for many families.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | May 13
Parents say ‘gross mismanagement’ plagues NYC’s school council elections

Voting was halted on the first day over ‘technical issues.’ Problems have snowballed since then.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
and
Amy Zimmer
 | May 13