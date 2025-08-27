Deputy Chancellor for Operations and Finance Emma Vadehra (left) and First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg are both stepping down. Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos recently named their replacements.

As two of the New York City school system’s most senior leaders step down, Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos has tapped a pair of Education Department veterans to take their place.

Dan Weisberg, the school system’s second-in-command, is being replaced by Isabel DiMola, the longtime superintendent of District 21, which includes Coney Island and Brighton Beach.

Emma Vadehra’s role as deputy chancellor for operations is being filled by Kevin Moran, who previously worked as chief of operations and supervised the city’s sprawling student transportation system.

Weisberg and Vadehra are leaving the Education Department as Mayor Eric Adams mounts a long-shot bid for reelection amid ongoing corruption scandals. Multiple Education Department insiders said they were not surprised by the timing of Weisberg and Vadehra’s departure, as the system’s leadership is expected to be reshuffled in January if a new mayor is elected.

The pair occupied high-visibility roles at the Education Department, often appearing at press conferences with the mayor and facing questions from local lawmakers during City Council hearings.

They oversaw wide-ranging portfolios that included Adams’ signature reading and math curriculum overhauls, efforts to open 28 new schools, and changes to the city’s school funding formula. They were both deeply involved in the city’s response to a state mandate to sharply reduce class sizes — a task that will become even more complex this year as 80% of classes must meet the new caps by September 2026, and hundreds of schools do not have space for smaller classes.

Weisberg, a key figure in nearly all aspects of running the Education Department, helped elevate Aviles-Ramos as chief of the nation’s largest school system.

“Dan was at the center of all our critical work,” Aviles-Ramos said in a statement. “We offer him our deepest thanks and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Weisberg previously told Chalkbeat that he stepped down to decompress and spend time with family. “This is not a job you ever want to do if you’re not feeling like you have the energy to give it 100%,” Weisberg said, noting that he has not lined up a new job.

He praised his replacement. “Isabel is a capable veteran leader and the team and work are in good hands with her,” Weisberg wrote in a text message this week. His final day was Aug. 14.

Vadehra did not comment on her decision to step down or her future plans. Her final day will be Sept. 8.

From working to make our Fair Student Funding formula more equitable, to overseeing our expanded Summer Rising program, to ensuring students have access to nourishing meals and clean, accessible buildings—Emma has led our operations and finance teams with a commitment to equity. — NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) July 15, 2025

Moran’s new title, acting deputy chancellor for operations, differs somewhat from Vadehra’s old title, chief operating officer/deputy chancellor for operations and finance. Education Department spokesperson Chyann Tull said Chief Financial Officer Seritta Scott will now report directly to the chancellor.

“The ’Acting’ designation reflects that these roles are being filled on an interim basis as the Chancellor, in consultation with City Hall, determines our long-term leadership structure,” Tull wrote in a statement. “We are confident in the leadership and expertise of those serving in these acting roles, and we are grateful for their strong support and dedication during this transition period.”

Both Moran and DiMola have decades of experience in the city’s public schools. Moran helped lead the Education Department’s response to the pandemic, overseeing the city’s ventilation upgrades and helping distribute COVID tests, masks, and other supplies. He was also tapped by former Chancellor Richard Carranza to help stabilize the city’s notoriously unreliable school bus system. He joined the public school system in 1998.

DiMola has worked for the city’s public schools for roughly 30 years, officials said, beginning as a high school teacher before working her way up to supervising high schools in Brooklyn and Queens as a superintendent. Since 2009, she has served as superintendent of District 21.

Erin Lynch-Reyes, a deputy superintendent in District 21, will take over DiMola’s role on an interim basis while officials conduct a search for a permanent replacement.

