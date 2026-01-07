New York City Department of EducationZohran Mamdani

NYC parent coordinators: Mamdani says he’ll change your role. We want to hear from you.

By 
Abigail Kramer
 | January 7, 2026, 10:03pm UTC
A photograph of a group of adult in suits and jackets cross the street at a cross walk on a cloudy, cold winter day.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to change the role of school parent coordinators. (Michael Appleton / Mayoral Photography Office)

The day before his inauguration, New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said that he wants to “improve the parent coordinator role to be a meaningful organizer of parents, rather than an administrative coordinator reporting to a principal.

Parent coordinators play many essential roles in their school communities, from welcome committee to tech support to de facto social worker. Historically, some parent coordinators have called on the city to give them better training and a clearer job description. Many have said that they feel undervalued and underpaid.

Chalkbeat wants to hear from parent coordinators: How do you see your role now? What do you think of Mamdani’s goal? What do you want the new mayor to know about your job?

Help us understand by taking our survey.

