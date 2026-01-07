New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants to change the role of school parent coordinators.

The day before his inauguration, New York City’s new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, said that he wants to “improve the parent coordinator role to be a meaningful organizer of parents, rather than an administrative coordinator reporting to a principal.”

Parent coordinators play many essential roles in their school communities, from welcome committee to tech support to de facto social worker. Historically, some parent coordinators have called on the city to give them better training and a clearer job description. Many have said that they feel undervalued and underpaid.

