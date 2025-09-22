School FundingPhiladelphia Department of Education

How bad are Pennsylvania’s school building problems? State officials say they don’t know.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | September 22, 2025, 7:52pm UTC
A photograph of a group of adults in business clothes sitting in a row in front of a seated audience in a community center room.
State lawmakers held a hearing about a proposed bill to create an inventory of school facilities conditions statewide on Sep. 22 at the East Passyunk Community Center in Philadelphia. (Rebecca Redelmeier / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

As Philadelphia school officials move closer to closing schools in part to address urgent facilities needs, not even state officials know the depth of the state’s school building problem.

Now, several state Democratic lawmakers are pushing to pass a bill that would require the state to create an inventory of school facilities data to document building conditions.

“We need to identify the problem,” said Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler at a hearing about the proposed legislation Monday in South Philadelphia. “The current state of school facilities presents both a crisis of education and a public health crisis.”

Though individual districts, including Philadelphia, have gathered some data about their schools’ facilities needs, statewide information about which schools are in greatest need of repairs because of broken infrastructure, environmental hazards, and outdated technology remains severely lacking.

Jessica Sites, director of the bureau of financial operations at the Pennsylvania Department of Education, said it’s obvious to the department that there are severe building problems in districts across Pennsylvania.

During several hearings over the state’s school funding formula, which a judge ruled in 2023 was unconstitutional, Pennsylvanians raised grave concerns about schools with mold, asbestos, and crumbling walls. Concerns about asbestos exposure have closed several Philly schools in recent years, and the district’s approach to the issue recently drew the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice.

But the state does not have information on each school’s square footage, let alone comprehensive information on the costs of maintenance or repairs.

“We can’t quantify it well enough — I think that’s the problem,” said Sites. “What we are being is reactive to some of these issues. We are not being proactive.”

Small and inexpensive building issues, like a small leak, can transform into a severe and expensive problem without proactive maintenance, said Jerry Roseman, director of environmental science at the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

He urged officials at Monday’s hearing to support districts in collecting better building data so they can make small repairs before they become costly, full-building issues.

The legislation would require school districts to submit detailed information about their facilities to the department every three years, including building square footage, age, and brief descriptions of any major renovations. It would also require districts to provide plans on how they would modernize school buildings.

The legislation states the department would provide technical assistance to districts to repair infrastructure when funding is available. It would also support schools in securing additional federal, state, and local funding for repairs.

LeShawna Coleman, chief of staff at the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said the union supports the legislation as long as it’s accompanied by state funding.

“Without a dedicated and recurring appropriation in the state budget, this initiative will result in an unfunded mandate,” said Coleman.

Rebecca Redelmeier is a reporter at Chalkbeat Philadelphia. She writes about public schools, early childhood education, and issues that impact students, families, and educators across Philadelphia. Contact Rebecca at rredelmeier@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Shelby County Commission cuts school board terms short with 2026 election reset

Five school board members will now only serve half their terms, which opponents say is unconstitutional.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 12:43am UTC
Denver teachers union endorses four candidates for school board

Four of the seven board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 4 election.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | September 22
Why NYC educators are pushing the joys of ‘distraction-free’ schools over fears of ‘cellphone ban’

A baby bird. A neon green mascot. NYC students are adapting to the state’s new cellphone ban, and educators are trying to play up its positive aspects.

By 
Seyma Bayram
 | September 22
Pennsylvania isn’t tracking the condition of school buildings. Lawmakers say this bill would help.

One legislator backing the bill said the current state of school buildings is ‘both a crisis of education and a public health crisis.’

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | September 22
Mental health first aid: NY schools train teens to help each other

The program is part of a strategy to equip young people not only to care for their own well-being, but also to support peers in crisis — and to recognize when to guide them toward professional help.

By 
Anika Nayak
 | September 22
These nine Tennessee counties received no private school vouchers in new state program

After weeks of declining to answer basic questions about the state’s new voucher program, Tennessee education officials released data on enrollment locations this week.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | September 22