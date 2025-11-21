UnionsPhiladelphia Public Schools

Philadelphia school principals demand new contract but stop short of strike threat

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | November 21, 2025, 1:08am UTC
A photograph of a crowded room with adults standing and some sitting with many of them holding signs.
Members of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators — or CASA — union packed Thursday's Philadelphia Board of Education meeting to demand a new contract. (Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s free newsletter to keep up with news on the city’s public school system.

Philadelphia principals are ramping up public pressure on school district officials to secure a new contract. But they’re not threatening to strike.

District principals, climate workers, and school safety supervisors packed the standing-room-only Board of Education meeting on Thursday in navy and gold Commonwealth Association of School Administrators Teamsters Local 502, or CASA, T-shirts. Union members have been working without a contract since their previous agreement expired in August.

CASA President Robin Cooper had strong words for Superintendent Tony Watlington and the district, saying contract negotiations have been “one-sided.” The union’s bargaining team has presented several counter proposals to end what Cooper calls “wage compression” and address increasing health premiums, but has been stonewalled by the district’s negotiators, according to Cooper.

“We have to fight our own district to properly support our needs,” Cooper said.

A photograph of a meeting room full of adults, some of them are holding up protest signs.
Under their prior contract agreement, members of the CASA union agreed not to strike or stop work. (Carly Sitrin / Chalkbeat)

But she stopped short of calling a strike. Under the union’s prior contract, members agreed they would not “engage in, instigate, or condone any strike, work stoppage or any concerted refusal to perform normal work duties.” That commitment still holds, Cooper told reporters outside of the meeting room.

“This is our district and we’re gonna take care of it,” Cooper said. “We’re still going to stand by our schools because this is who we are, and this is what we do.”

Watlington told City Council members earlier this week he is optimistic about reaching a contract deal in the “near term.”

“We value you and we’re gonna get this done,” Watlington told the union members Thursday.

Meanwhile, several parents, advocates, and community members also testified at Thursday’s meeting demanding the district reconsider its plan to close some public schools.

“It’s true that some neighborhoods face real enrollment challenges, but those neighborhoods call for support, not closure,” education researcher Ryan Pfleger told Watlington and school board members at Thursday’s meeting. “If a building is crumbling, repair it.”

District officials have said the highly-anticipated plan — originally slated to drop at Thursday’s board meeting before being delayed — will include proposals for every school building across the city. Some will be closed and their buildings repurposed, others colocated, and the rest either renovated or left as-is.

The district pushed back releasing a draft of that plan to an unspecified date, in order to gather more community responses through a survey it launched this week.

Watlington said Thursday the goal of the survey, which will be open through Dec. 11, is to solicit big-picture feedback from parents about four main themes: how to better use building space, reduce “unnecessary” school transitions, reinvest in neighborhood high schools, and expand access to selective-admission schools.

“I want people to just step back and just dream a bit,” Watlington said. “We’re committed to not fumbling the football at the two-yard line.”

Board members approve school security contracts

While the facilities plan was not on Thursday’s agenda, board members did vote on several contracts for school security efforts, including:

— $195,000 to expand the district’s existing student-run “youth court” program which helps young people mediate conflicts in school. During the 2025-26 school year, the district plans to add new program sites at Science Leadership Academy at Beeber, William L. Sayre High School, and West Philadelphia High School. The three additional youth court program sites will all be active “no later than June 2026,” according to the district.

— $321,178 to GXC Inc. for walkthrough weapons detection devices and metal detectors at district high schools and middle schools.

— $732,094 to Safe at School Consulting LLC for state-mandated security assessments at all schools by the end of the 2025-26 school year. The assessments will “evaluate current safety measures, identify any vulnerabilities, and provide guidance for any enhancements to physical safety and security needed at each school,” according to the district.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Colorado faculty assemblies push for a collective defense against Trump administration

A growing number of Colorado university faculty assemblies have asked their campus leaders to consider banding together to defend against the Trump administration.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 2:19am UTC
Philadelphia principals are working without a contract — but they’ve agreed not to strike

Under their prior contract agreement, members of the CASA union agreed not to strike or stop work. The union president demanded an end to ‘wage compression.’

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 1:08am UTC
Program backed by Dr. Dre focused on entrepreneurship and design coming to Denver schools

Students at Manual High School and Denver School of the Arts will be able to take classes through the Iovine and Young Center for Innovation starting next fall.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 20
What do Illinois teachers, families, and educators want in the state’s education budget? Transportation funding and $350 million more for K-12 schools.

Illinois education officials summarized public input gathered at budget hearings in September and October. Transportation and increasing the state’s evidence-based funding formula by at least $350 million were the most frequent budget requests made by the public.

By 
Becky Vevea
and
Samantha Smylie
 | November 20
Federal judge upholds Tennessee school district book bans — for now

The ruling indicates that the first challenge to Tennessee’s expanded school books law faces an uphill battle.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | November 20
LEARN charter schools in North Chicago are appealing to the state after closure vote from local board

The LEARN charter school network is appealing to the state a decision by North Chicago District 187 to close two schools it operates in the suburban community in 2027. That district is in the process of transitioning out of state oversight.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | November 20