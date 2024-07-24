New Superintendent Marie Feagins — and the elected school board that oversees her — will now be tasked with making decisions on any school closure or consolidation plans moving forward. The board recently approved Feagins’ budget for 2024-25, which included ​​$96.7 million to revitalize school buildings.

Aging school buildings and millions of dollars in unmet repair and maintenance needs have made the conversation around possible school closures and consolidations a high priority for leaders of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Candidates in the Aug. 1 Memphis school board election have talked about the importance of bringing community input into decisions about these issues, especially given the district’s history of shuttering schools and the impact the closings can have on students and neighborhoods.

Under former interim Superintendent Toni Williams, the Memphis district began drafting an ambitious facilities plan to give 50 MSCS schools investments for their physical buildings or their academic programming, and to close 21 schools.

New Superintendent Marie Feagins — and the elected school board that oversees her — will now be tasked with making decisions on any school closure or consolidation plans moving forward. The board recently approved Feagins’ budget for 2024-25, which included $96.7 million to revitalize school buildings.

We asked the 20 candidates running for board seats in districts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7: Memphis is contemplating a sweeping new facilities plan that would result in school closures and consolidations. As a board member, how would you engage the community through this process? Should decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools be subject to school board votes?

Their responses are below. Chalkbeat lightly edited and condensed the candidates’ bios for clarity, but not their responses, other than adjusting the formatting to improve readability. (Alvin Crook for District 4 and Chavez Donelson for District 7 did not respond to our voter guide questions; District 7 candidate Frank Johnson withdrew last week). Find candidate responses on more topics — like chronic absenteeism and Memphis’ new superintendent— in our in-depth voter guide for the Memphis-Shelby County school board race.

District 2 Memphis-Shelby County Schools board candidates

this is a concern that I would highly be looking into before the closing of the schools because my concerns will be what schools will these children be sent too. We have to be very careful with this because of the gang activities in our city, we wouldn’t want to put any child or teacher in harm’s way with relocating students.

The community is already engaged in the infrastructure discussion. There are parents and community members who serve on the subcommittees. I will recommend that we hold community meetings in each school district to share the recommendations before the board votes on the plan in order for the community to feel comfortable with the recommendations. The board should always vote on major decisions around closures, consolidations and rezoning. That is a part of board governance.

As a Board member, before closing or consolidating any facilities, I would first review the current Real Estate policy (7002) and administrative rules and regulations developed originally under legacy Memphis City Schools as a reform policy. This policy contemplates incorporating the community into the decision to close/consolidate schools. It further contemplates how to potentially repurpose the school to meet community needs and avoid leaving empty and dilapidated buildings, contributing to blight. In reviewing the policy, I would expect the policy review, development and revision process to include relevant stakeholders (e.g. community members, youth, parents/guardians, school leaders, teachers, staff, and administrators) for input and feedback, understanding it is ultimately the Board’s decision. As to decisions to close, consolidate or rezone schools, yes, it should be subject to school board votes given it is provided in state law, and impacts the fiscal viability and sustainability of the district to ensure it is providing a quality and equitable education for all youth.

District 3 Memphis-Shelby County Schools board candidates

I look forward to reviewing the infrastructure plan and sharing it with the community to receive their feedback. We have to have intentional meetings and have a plan that the community understands. We need teachers, students and the community involved. We have plenty of empty buildings and finding a use for them will be important to having a thriving community.

I believe that closing and consolidating the proposed schools are irresponsible and do not reflect the desires of the community. We must host community meetings and forums to ensure that every community member gets an opportunity to be heard.

I would engage the community by holding information sessions to fully explain proposed changes with Q&A, transparency with and from all stakeholders. I would use a SWOT analysis type of approach to engage and inform. Subject to board votes?— I definitely think that it should INCLUDE board votes as the heavier weight because as a board member, I’m speaking on behalf of the parents and scholars directly affected by the decisions. It’s imperative that their voices be heard and concerns be addressed with respect and intentional resolution.

District 4 Memphis-Shelby County Schools board candidates

Engaging the community on a facilities plan that includes school closures and consolidation is a sensitive and crucial process. The goals must be ensure transparency, gather input, and to build and maintain trust. In order to meet the goals of the plan the following must be put into play: The Plan for School Closures/Consolidation must be carried out through a charrette process with the following actions; early communication with utmost transparency, capture all stakeholder that will be impacted with totally involvement, public forums and meeting, sharing of all impact data, surveys and feedback, clear communication with all alternative considered, if schools are closed an alternative uses plan should be offered, and finally a clear communication on how the decisions was made. Additionally, the plan should included the needed supports of the implementation such bussing or school start times. As a board, the implementation of this plan should voted on and their must be unanimous support in order for the plan to go forward.

Decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools should be subject to board approval so that there is an opportunity for members of the public to be heard. The board represents the people and so we must leverage our authority to promote transparency, accountability, and public participation.

If elected to the school board, not only will I commit to holding public hearings on any decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools but will require proper notice and time is given to discuss the consideration with constituents of my district. We need the opportunity to conduct smaller meetings with our districts as well in order to have more intimate and lengthy discussions.

As a board member, engaging the community in the process of contemplating a sweeping new facilities plan is paramount. I would prioritize transparency and inclusivity by organizing community forums, town hall meetings, and surveys to gather input from parents, students, teachers, and other stakeholders. These discussions would provide an opportunity for community members to voice their concerns, share insights, and contribute to the decision-making process.

Regarding decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools, I firmly believe they should be subject to school board votes. However, these decisions should not be made in isolation; they must be informed by community input and thorough deliberation. Each decision should consider the unique needs and circumstances of the affected students, particularly those who lack transportation and rely on walking to and from school.

Throughout the process, it’s essential to prioritize fairness and support for all students and families. This includes implementing measures to mitigate any adverse impacts of school closures or consolidations, such as providing transportation assistance, ensuring access to quality education in nearby schools, and offering support services to students during the transition period.

Ultimately, the goal is to arrive at solutions that benefit the entire community and promote educational equity. By engaging in open dialogue, considering diverse perspectives, and involving stakeholders in the decision-making process, we can work towards implementing changes that best serve the needs of Memphis students and their families.

As a board member, again, it is important to present a united front to the community as much as possible. We can do this by continuing to educate our families through transparency in the decision-making process. Older schools that are facing lead issues and/or enrollment issues must be closed so that monies can be redistributed and applied to building more environmentally safe and sustainable 21st Century schools. The community would be welcome to participate in sessions such as “lunch and learns” to understand more about the facility issues within MSCS.

District 5 Memphis-Shelby County Schools board candidates

We don’t anticipate closures in District 5; however, it is part of my collective responsibility that we do this well. The administration must create spaces and ways to hear about the impacted communities. Equally important is that the communities affected understand that we will be making the decision based on the best interest of current students. It is negligent to keep a school that is falling apart, doesn’t have enough teachers, and has limited academic options and enriching opportunities just in the name of legacy.

As a board member, I would engage the community through the process of school closures and consolidations. Here are steps I would take:

Open Communication: Initiate open lines of communication with parents, students, teachers, and community members through multiple channels, including town hall meetings, public forums, and online surveys. Clearly communicate the reasons behind the proposed changes and how they will impact the community.

Community Involvement: Establish advisory committees including representatives from all stakeholder groups to provide input and feedback on the proposed plans.

Transparent Information Sharing: Provide detailed information and data about the current state of school facilities, enrollment trends, and financial considerations. Make this information easily accessible to the public to build understanding and support for the decisions being made.

Address Concerns: Actively listen to the concerns and suggestions of community members. Address their questions and incorporate their feedback into the planning process where feasible, perhaps revising plans to better meet community needs.

Ongoing Updates: Keep the community informed throughout the process with regular updates on progress, decisions made, and the rationale behind those decisions.

Yes, decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools should be subject to school board votes with community input. This ensures accountability and allows for a formal, democratic process where the elected representatives of the community make final decisions based on comprehensive input and thorough deliberation. These votes should follow extensive community engagement to ensure that the decisions reflect the best interests of the students and the broader community.

As a board member, engaging the community in discussions about school closures and consolidations is crucial. First, I would ensure transparent communication through multiple channels, including public forums, online surveys, and community meetings. This allows for a broad spectrum of voices to be heard and fosters a sense of involvement and trust. Listening to the community’s concerns and ideas is essential in shaping a plan that reflects their needs and priorities.

Next, I would advocate for a policy governance model where the board leads through clear, consistent policies that align with our educational goals. This approach not only streamlines decision-making but also ensures that community input is systematically considered. Effective school boards focus on student achievement and equity, and this must be the lens through which we evaluate any proposed changes.

Involving the community in the decision-making process through advisory committees and stakeholder meetings can also help build consensus. These committees can provide valuable insights and recommendations that reflect the community’s educational values and expectations.

Regarding whether decisions to close, consolidate, or rezone schools should be subject to school board votes, they should be. Such significant decisions have long-term impacts on students, families, and communities. A school board vote ensures accountability and transparency, providing a formal platform for deliberation and public input.

Engaging the community and making decisions through a transparent, inclusive, and policy-driven process will help navigate the complexities of school closures and consolidations effectively.

District 7 Memphis-Shelby County Schools board candidates

As a board member I am going to be very transparent with the community. Hosting a forum, town hall meeting, or having a district newsletter will keep the community informed of the process. As a school board member, I will work alongside the Superintendent and administration to make the decision to close, consolidate, rezone schools.

Before I make any decisions I would meet with the community, Parents and the faith base community to hear their concerns and ideas. The one thing I never want to do is blindside the people. They have a say on what happens to our schools. So, if and when this issue arises I would speak with my district to hear their concerns before I vote.

As a Board member if there are schools in my District facing closures I would hold community meetings at those schools with principals, teachers, parents, students, elected officials, and other community members to get their input. I definitely believe the community’s input should be considered in the Board’s decision although everyone may not be pleased with the final outcome.

