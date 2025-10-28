Tennessee Department of EducationMemphis-Shelby County Schools

Tennessee graduation rate improves for third straight year

 
Melissa Brown
 | October 28, 2025, 5:28pm UTC
A photograph of a high school student wearing a blue graduation cap and gown surrounded by a sea of high schoolers in graduation gowns.
Tennessee had a slight improvement in its graduation rate last spring, the third straight year public schools have improved after a pandemic-era slide in on-time graduations. (Getty Images)

Tennessee has improved its high school graduation rate for the third consecutive year, with more than 92% of high school seniors graduating last spring.

State data released on Monday showed 92.3% of public school students in the class of 2025 graduated on time, a slight improvement over last year’s 92.1%. In total, 69,124 seniors graduated last spring.

Tennessee graduation rates had steadily risen for about 10 years before the COVID-19 pandemic and related disruptions triggered a three-year slide in the state. But the graduation rate began improving again in 2023.

“Year-over-year gains in the statewide graduation rate exemplify Tennessee’s commitment to ensuring students across the state make it to the graduation stage prepared for success after high school,” Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds said in a statement.

In all, 69 out of the state’s 147 districts improved their graduation rates.

Memphis-Shelby County schools had an 84.4% graduation rate this spring, a 1% increase over 2023. Hamilton County schools also increased their graduation rate to 94.2%.

Rates at the state’s other two largest school systems, Metro Nashville and Knox County schools, dropped slightly this year.

Knox County schools had a 92% graduation rate, compared to 93% in 2023. Metro Nashville schools’ graduation rate fell from 85.7% to 83.6% this year.

Search for your district’s graduation rate below.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

