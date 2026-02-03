Statehouse policy and politics

Tennessee Republicans advance bill to allow Ten Commandments displays in schools

By 
Melissa Brown
 | February 3, 2026, 9:33pm UTC
A photograph of a busy high school hallway with a large poster of the Ten Commandments on the wall.
Some Tennessee Republicans want to allow public schools to display the Ten Commandments as a "historically significant" document. (Lexington Herald-Leader via Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Tennessee Republicans this week advanced legislation to allow public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

The House Education Committee passed House Bill 47 on Tuesday over the objections of some Democrats who argued constitutional concerns would open up individual schools to lengthy lawsuits.

The bill would allow — though not require — local Tennessee schools to display the Ten Commandments as a “historically significant” document alongside documents like the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

The effort is part of a larger legal fight over Ten Commandments displays in schools.

Historically, laws requiring school displays have been struck down over constitutional concerns. But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering constitutional challenges to two Texas and Louisiana laws, whose opponents argue violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause prohibiting the government from endorsing or promoting a specific religion. The eventual ruling could lead to a larger U.S. Supreme Court fight over the issue.

Tennessee lawmakers on Tuesday were advised by committee legal counsel that legal precedent has previously allowed education on Biblical history when it is taught for a secular purpose. Supporters of the bill argued allowing the religious text alongside displays with American or Tennessee historical documents would fit within that precedent.

With the House Education Committee vote on Tuesday, the bill has cleared its final significant committee hurdle in the lower chamber. Its companion bill has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
This Michigan assistant principal is studying what makes students successful in college

Tara Becker-Utess, an administrator at Mason High School, wants more students to take college prep classes.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 10:39pm UTC
Rain gardens, street trees, hydroponics: A Bronx teacher brings earth science to life

Bronx teacher Carolina Castro-Skehan brings green infrastructure to life for her students and also helps shape science standards through her work on Regents exams.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 8:02pm UTC
These Philadelphia schools avoided closure in 2013. Now they’re on the chopping block again.

Philadelphia district officials say they’ve learned lessons from the last round of school closures. Some people aren’t so sure.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
and
Sammy Caiola
 | Today, 5:17pm UTC
Philly overhauled its magnet school admissions. A legal challenge just got new life.

Philadelphia district leaders said they wanted more equitable admissions policies for magnet schools like Masterman. An appeals court found that approach may be discriminatory.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
and
Lily Altavena
 | February 3
Ten Commandments could be displayed in Tennessee schools under Republican bill

Democrats opposed to the bill argued prominent displays of religious texts would violate the U.S. Constitution and expose schools to lawsuits.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | February 3
Josh Shapiro wants to send $2.2 billion to Philly schools. Here’s a breakdown.

Gov. Shapiro is also seeking $158 million for career and technical education programs, $420 million for pre-K programs, and $35 million for student teacher stipends.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
and
Carly Sitrin
 | February 3