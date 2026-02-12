Statehouse policy and politicsReligion in Schools

Tennessee House passes bill allowing Ten Commandments displays in schools

By 
Melissa Brown
 | February 12, 2026, 10:12pm UTC
A white building with columns and a dome.
A bill to allow Ten Commandments displays in Tennessee public schools is one step closer to law after House Republicans approved the measure on Feb. 12, 2026. (Getty Images/Collection Mix: Sub)

Tennessee House Republicans on Thursday approved a bill allowing, though not requiring, public schools to display the Ten Commandments.

Supporters of the bill have argued the language from the Christian Bible is a foundational historical document relevant to K-12 education across the state. House Democrats pushed back on Thursday, arguing the measure raises constitutional concerns and infringes on the rights of students who may not practice Christianity.

“If you want to have religion in schools, there are private schools that kids can go to,” Rep. Justin Pearson, a Democrat from Memphis, said Thursday. “In fact, this body passed vouchers to allow for kids to go to private religious schools, using public money to do so.”

Supporters of Tennessee’s proposed law say it can withstand constitutional questions because public schools can choose whether or not to display the language from the Christian Bible. The law also treats the Ten Commandments as a historical document, aligning it with the U.S. or Tennessee Constitution.

“We’re not forcing anybody to do anything,” sponsor Rep. Michael Hale, a Smithville Republican, said Thursday.

Despite the House passage of the bill, the legislation still has a way to go in the upper chamber. Senate Bill 303, the companion bill, has not yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

The effort is part of a larger legal U.S. fight over Ten Commandments displays in schools.

Laws requiring school displays have been struck down over constitutional concerns, but a potential U.S. Supreme Court fight is brewing over the issue.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering constitutional challenges to two Texas and Louisiana laws. Opponents of the laws argue they violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause prohibiting the government from endorsing or promoting a specific religion.

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.

