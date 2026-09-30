With five Detroit school board seats up for election Nov. 3, candidates share their views on parents’ role in improving attendance.

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As Detroit’s school district has explored ways to reduce chronic absenteeism, the conversation has at times turned to whether parents should be held more accountable for their children’s absences.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District board has also discussed incentives for parents to ensure their kids get to school. With 34 candidates running for five board seats in the Nov. 3 election, it’s a conversation newcomers will likely contribute to.

Researchers generally frown on penalties and incentives for parents and students, citing research showing they don’t move the needle on attendance. Michigan law allows parents to face penalties for their children’s poor attendance and allows the state to halt public assistance for parents whose children are missing too much school.

DPSCD has had some success, however, in paying high school students for perfect attendance from January to March. It plans to expand the program to middle school students this school year.

At a meeting last October, board member Monique Bryant said she doesn’t understand “how we are not more firm with our parents and their responsibility to get their children to school.” At the same meeting, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said “it is time to enhance the accountability and engagement” with parents.

High rates of student absenteeism have plagued Detroit schools for years, impeding the district’s academic reform efforts. When students aren’t in school, they aren’t learning, and research shows students who are frequently absent are more likely to struggle academically and drop out.

In DPSCD, 60% of children were chronically absent at the end of the 2025-26 school year, down from 76.7% in the 2021-22 school year, during the pandemic. But district and city officials say it’s still too high and have continued looking for options to improve attendance, including by providing more transportation options for students and expanding after-school programs.

Chalkbeat asked candidates their thoughts on whether parents should be held accountable for their children’s absences. Of the 34 candidates, 31 are running for four seats with four-year terms, and three are running for a partial two-year term.

Here’s what those who filled out our questionnaire told us. You can also read their responses to a question about improving attendance in the district here.

Lori Higgins is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at lhiggins@chalkbeat.org.