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Sendhil Revuluri drops out of race for Chicago school board president

By 
Reema Amin
 | September 30, 2026, 3:21pm UTC
A photograph of a man in a suit posing for a photograph outside on a sunny day.
Sendhil Revuluri, school board presidential candidate, poses for portrait in Douglass Park. Revuluri announced Wednesday that he's suspending his campaign. (Akilah Townsend for Chalkbeat)

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Sendhil Revuluri is dropping out of the race to become Chicago’s first elected school board president, narrowing the field to three candidates.

Revuluri, a former vice president of the Chicago Board of Education under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said in a statement Wednesday that the gusher of special-interest cash has crowded out the voices of real Chicagoans” — a nod to the well-funded special interests and labor unions who have funded and backed some of his opponents.

“This wasn’t an easy decision,” Revuluri said in the statement. “I ran my campaign the way I hope our schools are governed: realistically, honestly, and focused on our students’ success. But given what’s actually standing in the way, I can’t responsibly keep asking Chicagoans for their contributions, their time, or their votes.”

As of late September, Revuluri had raised more than $700,000 — the most of any candidate — though much of his campaign has been self-funded. Candidate Jessica Biggs, a current elected board member, is backed by SEIU, a labor union that represents school support workers in CPS. And the Chicago Teachers Union is backing candidate Hilario Dominguez, the CTU’s former political director.

Revuluri’s third opponent, defense attorney Victor Henderson, is not backed by major special interests and has also largely self-funded his campaign.

Jennifer Custer, a current elected board member, also dropped out of the board president’s race in August.

The school board president decides what appears on the agenda each month and, unlike the mayorally appointed president of the current partially elected board, will be able to vote on all matters.

Revuluri was the first person to declare his candidacy last October. He was endorsed by Chicago Democrats for Education but did not receive endorsements or funding from other major education groups or unions.

His campaign has focused on improving academic outcomes for students. He has criticized the current board for becoming too mired in politics, though he acknowledged that the board he served on had also been embroiled in the politics of school reopening during the pandemic.

Revuluri, a former teacher, said he’s pro-labor but has often been critical of the Chicago Teachers Union. He differed from his opponents on the issue of closing schools, which he said should be considered if doing so would improve the academic experience for students.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

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