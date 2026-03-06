MSCS board chair Natalie McKinney presented a new accountability proposal for the district on March 6, an effort aimed at staving off a state takeover attempt.

Memphis school board members on Friday announced plans to develop a local accountability oversight council in an effort to stave off a looming state takeover threat that could quickly progress in the coming weeks.

Under the new proposal, a new group made up of some board members, community stakeholders, and elected officials would focus on governance, academic outcomes, long-term facilities planning, and district stability and financial transparency.

The effort was offered as an alternative to a state takeover plan currently being considered by Tennessee Republican lawmakers and spearheaded by two Memphis’ lawmakers unhappy with years of fraught board governance and academic outcomes in the district.

“Our district has faced real challenges, but over the past year, we have begun to see stability, accountability, and forward movement under local leadership,” MSCS board chair Natalie McKinney said at a Friday press conference announcing the plan. “That progress belongs to this community.”

MSCS’ full board would still have to adopt the proposed plan. McKinney and other board members were joined by Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, and other elected officials.

Memphis Superintendent Roderick Richmond was not present at the Friday announcement.

Though a state takeover effort stalled last year, Sen. Brent Taylor and Rep. Mark White have repeatedly said over the last year they will move forward with the plan, which would install an oversight committee of political appointees that would wrest almost all financial controls from the locally elected school board. Supporters of the plan have argued the oversight board, whose appointees would be Shelby County residents, would not amount to a state-run takeover.

The board’s proposal on Friday comes just weeks before a preliminary report is expected in an ongoing Memphis schools financial audit. GOP lawmakers last month received an early, confidential briefing of the audit, which they said reiterated the need for takeover legislation.

After the confidential briefing, the Tennessee Comptroller’s office said auditors would release an early report sometime in March. The Comptroller’s still did not have a firm publication date when asked this week.

Neither Taylor nor White have responded to a Chalkbeat request for comment, though Taylor told the Commercial-Appeal on Friday he would not withdraw his legislation in favor of the board’s proposed accountability plan.

McKinney said she hoped the board will adopt their own accountability plan even if the state takeover moves forward.

Republicans point to Memphis’ low proficiency rates and board drama in recent years as their main concerns with the district. Last year, over 75% of Memphis students failed to achieve proficiency in reading and math.

However, the district earned the highest possible score in academic growth, or student improvement, on state tests for the fourth year in a row.

McKinney on Friday also pointed to significant progress the district has made in its Ready Graduate rate and in school test grades.

“These actions show that progress is already underway,” McKinney said. “That progress deserves full and fair consideration by policy makers and the public.”

Melissa Brown is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Contact Melissa at mbrown@chalkbeat.org.