2024 ElectionInside ChalkbeatCampaigns and elections

What comes next for America: A message to readers

By 
Elizabeth Green
 | November 12, 2024, 3:42pm UTC
A large flock of birds fly by the Statue of Liberty while the sunrises. everything is in silhouette.
Our country has challenging business ahead. Civic News Company — Chalkbeat, Votebeat, and Healthbeat — will continue to provide trustworthy reporting in defiance of polarization and misinformation. (Gary Hershorn / Getty Images)

I want to say something to our readers and our supporters here at Civic News Company about last week’s presidential election. However you voted, many of us right now are united in a sense that our politics are broken — and that our country may not be able to take on the challenges we face.

I think we can. But to get there, we have to repair something that goes deeper than politics. We have to repair the fabric of our civic life.

Healthy civic exchange across diverse American communities — real-life, non-virtual communities — has been fraying for decades. But that erosion has sparked a counter-force, a fledgling movement for civic renewal. People trading toxic shouting for real conversation. Communities crossing divides. Journalists like us forming outlets like Chalkbeat, Votebeat, and Healthbeat, where people can get trustworthy reporting about issues in their communities, in defiance of polarization and misinformation.

The truth is that when Americans get the tools to work on real issues in their local communities, they solve problems and create healthier politics. They become what we at Civic News Company call “civic catalysts.” They show up to public meetings; they start organizations; they run for office.

We’ve seen this in our work at Civic News Company through both the Trump and Biden years. We’ve seen ordinary people take action to bolster the integrity of their county elections after Votebeat reports on proposed or real changes. We’ve seen parents and students become aware through Chalkbeat of well-intended changes in education laws that went awry and work to overturn them. In many cases, we have seen Republicans and Democrats work together, changing course when Chalkbeat and Votebeat’s reporting showed them that their actions harmed fair voting or local schools.

We need many more civic catalysts. Because whether you find the potential policies of the second Trump administration thrilling or terrifying, you have to see that our country has challenging business in front of us. We’ll have to consider and track Trump’s explosive policies as they shape life in actual communities, from promised deportations to his proposal to eliminate the Department of Education to the possibility of a vaccine skeptic holding the highest public health position in the land.

Trump aside, schools face an “education depression”: student achievement has declined for the first time in decades (a trend that actually preceded COVID). Since Civic News Company has started reporting on public health with the launch of Healthbeat this summer, we’ve learned that many experts see another pandemic as not an if but a when. Meanwhile, our public health system remains unprepared, and on top of that faces a public health skeptic in the incoming president.

Pillars of our democracy that we were fortunate to take for granted now require vigilant attention. The U.S. system for elections was severely tested, and while it actually came out stronger, it is nonetheless plagued by distrust. The January 6 attack and two recent assassination attempts on President-elect Trump show a rising tendency toward political violence. And our media is corrupted by misinformation, magical thinking, foreign interference, and a fourth estate reduced both by diminishing economic prospects and declining credibility.

In the face of these challenges, we cannot throw up our hands. We have to enter the arena. Like you, our readers and supporters, already do.

You support organizations like ours as a vote for a healthier democracy.

And you are yourselves civic catalysts.

You are teachers, young people, and parents who look out not just for your own interest, but ask what’s going on in your community and what you can do to help. You are voters, election officials, and poll workers who monitor democracy’s most precious system, and take action if a law or policy threatens it. You are community leaders who work to improve your neighbors’ health.

You are the reason I know that we can set toxicity aside and start solving the big problems in front of us. And you inspire me to be my own civic catalyst, in the best way I know how — doing everything in my power to keep Chalkbeat, Votebeat, and Healthbeat strong. With your support, we can help you make this country a better place, one local issue at a time.

Elizabeth Green is the founder and CEO of Civic News Company.

The Latest
Charter school transparency is Michigan Democrats’ biggest lame-duck priority. Can they attain it?

Nine bills on charter schools are awaiting action in the waning days before Republicans take control of the state House.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 12:35am UTC
Mayor Johnson calls for CPS to audit finances of Acero charter network after school closure proposal

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the proposed charter school closures require more aggressive solutions from the district, but he hasn’t “seen that type of leadership” from CPS.

By 
Reema Amin
 | November 12
Denver Public Schools bond election results: 4A passes

The $975 million bond ask was the largest in the district’s history.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 5
A school closure and opening: A reading-focused school could replace a shrinking one in Brooklyn

The plan represents the latest effort to address two pressing problems: A growing number of unsustainably small schools and longstanding gaps in support for struggling readers.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | November 12
Citing environmental justice, state gives Philly schools a $500,000 grant to plant and tend more trees

Citing environmental justice, state gives city schools a $500,000 grant to plant and tend more trees

By 
Dale Mezzacappa
 | November 12
IPS board vice president Kenneth Allen resigns with less than two months left of term

IPS board vice president Kenneth Allen was appointed as Center Township constable days after losing a second term in office. His resignation from the IPS school board leaves a vacancy for the last two months of his term.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
and
Aleksandra Appleton
 | November 12