What if schools have overlooked one of the most effective ways to teach? Register to join Emily Hanford and Matt Barnum on Dec. 8 as they examine the evidence and debate what's missing from American classrooms.

Opens in new window Join Emily Hanford and Chalkbeat's Matt Barnum on Dec. 8 for a virtual conversation about Direct Instruction, education research, and what educators and school leaders should know. (Caroline Bauman / Chalkbeat)

Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum will talk with the journalist behind “Sold a Story” about her provocative new investigation into teaching methods. Become a Chalkbeat member to attend.

Have American schools overlooked one of the most effective ways to help students learn?

That’s the question at the center of the new season of “Sold a Story,” the influential education podcast from journalist Emily Hanford. This time, Hanford is examining Direct Instruction, a highly structured approach to teaching that she argues has a strong research base but has never been widely adopted in American classrooms.

Hanford will join Chalkbeat Ideas editor and columnist Matt Barnum from noon to 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 8, for a virtual conversation about her reporting and what it could mean for teachers, students, and school leaders.

They will explore why Hanford turned her attention to Direct Instruction, what the research shows about its effectiveness, and why debates over how to teach remain so contentious.

This is an exclusive event for Chalkbeat members. If you’re not already a member, you can join by making a donation of any amount, starting at $1. We suggest $26 for 2026.

Your contribution supports Chalkbeat’s independent education journalism. When you register, you’ll also get to submit a question for Hanford and Barnum. About half of the hourlong event will be devoted to audience questions, with priority given to classroom teachers.

Already a Chalkbeat member? Look for an email invitation with instructions for registering. Questions? Contact community@chalkbeat.org.

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Caroline Bauman is Chalkbeat’s deputy managing editor for growth and community operations. Email her at cbauman@chalkbeat.org.

Matt Barnum is Chalkbeat’s ideas editor. Reach him at mbarnum@chalkbeat.org.