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Chalkbeat partnered with more than a dozen news organizations to cover this year’s historic election. We asked candidates 15 questions about important issues facing the Chicago Board of Education that informed a multilingual voter guide, built in collaboration with Block Club, the Sun-Times, and WBEZ.
But in the final stretch, we put one more question to the candidates. Not about politics, but about pizza — although pizzeria preferences might be just as contentious in Chicago.
Ordering pizza on the first Tuesday of November is a longtime tradition nationwide in newsrooms scrambling to get election results to their local communities. And in the home stretch of the school board elections, the Chalkbeat Chicago team is facing decision fatigue on all fronts.
So we decided to end the campaign season with a little levity. We asked all four dozen school board candidates: What is your favorite pizza place in town, and what is your go-to order?
In all, 22 candidates sent in their picks. Here’s what they recommended.
Now, we need Chalkbeat readers to help us decide which of these spots we should order from on Election Night. We’re collecting votes in the comment section of our new Instagram reel, where we review a couple of the pizza joints submitted to us by candidates. You can watch that here or in the video below.
Let us know which restaurant should provide Chalkbeat Chicago’s election night pizza by going to the post and leaving a comment. Tune in on election night to check out the winners of both the school board races and our little pizza competition. We will be providing regular updates on the state of the races throughout the night on our website.
Makiya Seminera is a reporter covering how the state and federal government affect education in Chicago and across Illinois. Contact Makiya at mseminera@chalkbeat.org.
Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.