Chalkbeat asked all of the Chicago school board candidates what their go-to spot for pizza is, as well as their typical order.

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Chalkbeat partnered with more than a dozen news organizations to cover this year’s historic election. We asked candidates 15 questions about important issues facing the Chicago Board of Education that informed a multilingual voter guide, built in collaboration with Block Club, the Sun-Times, and WBEZ.

But in the final stretch, we put one more question to the candidates. Not about politics, but about pizza — although pizzeria preferences might be just as contentious in Chicago.

Ordering pizza on the first Tuesday of November is a longtime tradition nationwide in newsrooms scrambling to get election results to their local communities. And in the home stretch of the school board elections, the Chalkbeat Chicago team is facing decision fatigue on all fronts.

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So we decided to end the campaign season with a little levity. We asked all four dozen school board candidates: What is your favorite pizza place in town, and what is your go-to order?

In all, 22 candidates sent in their picks. Here’s what they recommended.

Chicago school board candidates share their favorite pizza spots Hilario Dominguez, candidate for president : Phil’s Pizza, pepperoni. “This is diabolical. There is so much context to add here. However, after this cycle, I’m going with a neighborhood staple.”

: Phil’s Pizza, pepperoni. “This is diabolical. There is so much context to add here. However, after this cycle, I’m going with a neighborhood staple.” Tameka Walton, write-in candidate in District 10a : Italian Fiesta on 47th, large turkey sausage and cheese

: Italian Fiesta on 47th, large turkey sausage and cheese Isaiah White, candidate in District 6a : Craft Pizza

: Craft Pizza Ellen Sherratt, candidate in District 4a : Pizzeria Due, Spinoccoli

: Pizzeria Due, Spinoccoli Carlos Rivas, candidate in District 3b : La Villa Restaurant, La Villa Special (sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, green olives, onion)

: La Villa Restaurant, La Villa Special (sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, mushroom, green olives, onion) Angel Gutierrez, candidate in District 8a : Danny’s and Triano’s, sausage at Danny's & Triano Special (sausage/green peppers/onions/mushrooms)

: Danny’s and Triano’s, sausage at Danny's & Triano Special (sausage/green peppers/onions/mushrooms) Pete Gonzales, candidate in District 3a : Pizza Lobo, half sausage half cheese. "Fun for the whole family."

: Pizza Lobo, half sausage half cheese. "Fun for the whole family." Michelle Pierre, candidate in District 1b : Italian Fiesta, Italian sausage

: Italian Fiesta, Italian sausage Anusha Thotakura, candidate in District 6a : Bucktown Pizza, three sauce slice

: Bucktown Pizza, three sauce slice Michael Neal, candidate in District 6b : Home Run Inn, large sausage and cheese pizza

: Home Run Inn, large sausage and cheese pizza Juan Ignacio Gonzalez, candidate in District 8b : Pequod's, Sausage Deep Dish

: Pequod's, Sausage Deep Dish Margie Luczak, candidate in District 1a : Dino’s Pizza, BLT PIZZA!! “If you enjoy BLT’s you will love this one. It's a cold pizza with mayo as a base, crispy bacon, chopped tomatoes and topped with crispy iceberg lettuce. You will love it!!”

: Dino’s Pizza, BLT PIZZA!! “If you enjoy BLT’s you will love this one. It's a cold pizza with mayo as a base, crispy bacon, chopped tomatoes and topped with crispy iceberg lettuce. You will love it!!” Ed Bannon, candidate in District 1a : Dino's Pizza, Thin crust with sausage and garlic. “So good!”

: Dino's Pizza, Thin crust with sausage and garlic. “So good!” Patrick Watson, candidate in District 10b : Giordano’s, Deep dish

: Giordano’s, Deep dish Debby Pope, candidate in District 2b : Calo's, Sausage and Giardiniera; or Spacca Napoli, “I try their specials.”

: Calo's, Sausage and Giardiniera; or Spacca Napoli, “I try their specials.” Brenda Lee Anderson, candidate in District 6a : Robert's Pizza and Dough Company, Cup & Char Pepperoni

: Robert's Pizza and Dough Company, Cup & Char Pepperoni Therese Boyle, candidate in District 9b : S & T Provisions, The ORIGINAL Pizza Setup - Sausage

: S & T Provisions, The ORIGINAL Pizza Setup - Sausage Alexander Angeles, write-in candidate in District 8b : Giordano’s, A 12-inch thin crust with pepperoni, extra mushroom, light olives, and light jalapeños

: Giordano’s, A 12-inch thin crust with pepperoni, extra mushroom, light olives, and light jalapeños Kyna Lenhof, candidate in District 2b : Calo Ristorante, Thin Crust — Pepperoni

: Calo Ristorante, Thin Crust — Pepperoni Jesus Ayala Jr., candidate in District 7a : Little Caesars

: Little Caesars Ebony DeBerry, candidate in District 2a : J.B. Alberto's, Supreme

: J.B. Alberto's, Supreme Ellen Rosenfeld, candidate in District 4b: Pizz’Amici, Spinach and cheese

Now, we need Chalkbeat readers to help us decide which of these spots we should order from on Election Night. We’re collecting votes in the comment section of our new Instagram reel, where we review a couple of the pizza joints submitted to us by candidates. You can watch that here or in the video below.

Let us know which restaurant should provide Chalkbeat Chicago’s election night pizza by going to the post and leaving a comment. Tune in on election night to check out the winners of both the school board races and our little pizza competition. We will be providing regular updates on the state of the races throughout the night on our website.

Makiya Seminera is a reporter covering how the state and federal government affect education in Chicago and across Illinois. Contact Makiya at mseminera@chalkbeat.org.

Becky Vevea is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Chicago. Contact Becky at bvevea@chalkbeat.org.