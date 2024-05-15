Mental Health in Schools

To help address teens’ mental health needs, Colorado to launch Youth Mental Health Corps

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | May 15, 2024, 9:18pm UTC
A group of middle school students walk away from the camera in a blurry motion down a school hallway.
Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas are set to launch Youth Mental Health Corps programs in September. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Colorado is one of four states set to launch a new public-private program this fall aimed at addressing both the growing mental health needs of teenagers and a lack of providers.

Called the Youth Mental Health Corps, the program will train young adults ages 18 to 24 to act “as navigators serving middle and high school students in schools and in community-based organizations,” according to a press release from Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera’s office. The Youth Mental Health Corps website says corps members will “connect youth to needed mental health supports and resources in close collaboration with practitioners and community partners.”

The federal AmeriCorps service program will work with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration and the Colorado Community College System to recruit and deploy the navigators, who will get a stipend and be eligible for student loan forgiveness and other help paying for college, the press release says.

“By joining this national initiative, we are not only addressing the urgent need for mental health resources but also creating meaningful pathways for our young adults to pursue careers in this vital field,” Primavera said in a statement.

Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a pediatric mental health “state of emergency” in 2021, and both public agencies and private organizations in the state responded with programs to address the crisis. The programs include the pandemic-era state-funded I Matter, which provides six free telehealth or in-person counseling sessions to students in elementary through high school and which Colorado lawmakers recently made permanent.

RESOURCES

I Matter: Sign up for six free therapy sessions for Colorado youth.

Colorado Crisis Line: 1-844-493-8255 or text TALK to 38255.

National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Dial 988.

Crisis Text Line: Text DENVER to 741741. Spanish speakers text AYUDA to 741741.

The Schultz Family Foundation, founded by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and his wife, Sheri, and the online platform Pinterest are backing the Youth Mental Health Corps program, according to a press release from AmeriCorps.

The press release mentions “broad concern about the impact of social media on the mental health of young people” and says the Youth Mental Health Corps will “help students navigate social challenges online such as harassment, bullying and bias.”

Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, and Texas will launch Youth Mental Health Corps programs in September with “hundreds” of navigators across the four states, the press release says. Seven other states — California, Iowa, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Utah — are set to launch programs in the fall of 2025, it says.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Starting next spring, Illinois high school juniors must take the ACT exam to graduate

Illinois high school juniors will have to take the ACT to graduate starting spring 2025. This comes at a time when most colleges and universities are again requiring students to take entrance exams for the admissions process.

By 
Samantha Smylie
and
Becky Vevea
 | May 15
Preschool funding, school food, and other key education issues take center stage at budget hearing

Council members questioned officials as the looming expiration of federal COVID relief money threatens to shave $808 million from the Education Department’s budget.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | May 15
Chicago Public Schools pitches safety plan calling for restorative justice — and locked classrooms

The district’s plan calls for training on alternative discipline practices and aims to focus on the “root cause” of student behavior.

By 
Reema Amin
 | May 15
To help address teens’ mental health needs, Colorado to launch Youth Mental Health Corps

The program will train young adults ages 18 to 24 to act “as navigators serving middle and high school students,” according to state officials.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | May 15
The number of out-of-school, out-of-work Black teens in Chicago more than doubled during the pandemic

Roughly 12% of Chicago residents age 16 to 24 are not working or in school. Black teens are most impacted.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
 | May 15
Read Thurgood Marshall’s powerful 1953 argument in Brown v. Board of Education

Representing families challenging school segregation, here’s what the NAACP’s chief legal counsel told the high court.

By 
Thurgood Marshall
 | May 15