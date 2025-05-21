Early ChildhoodEarly Childhood Education

Last of COVID money helps create child care seats in rural Colorado

By 
Ann Schimke
 | May 21, 2025, 11:01pm UTC
A child and a woman work on an art project at a table.
State grants funded with COVID stimulus money will help create more than 300 new child care seats in western Colorado over the next two school years. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

A rural school district, a college, and a science museum in western Colorado will all open new or expanded child care centers over the next two years, all funded in part with state grants for employer-based child care.

The projects include an expanded child care center in the Buena Vista school district, three child care classrooms in The Powerhouse, a children’s science museum in Durango, and a new child care space at Colorado Mountain College in Garfield County. The Buena Vista center will open this fall, and the other two will open in the fall of 2026.

Together, the projects will create about 330 new child care seats, chipping away at the perennial problem of child care shortages, particularly in Colorado’s rural communities. The state grant program, which aims to help employers provide child care for their workers, is largely funded with federal COVID stimulus money. With those dollars now used up, the grant program will end.

Child care programs offered inside or near workplaces can reduce staff turnover, shrink commute times, boost morale, and provide child care hours that better match parents’ work hours.

Colorado’s employer-based child care grant program gave out five rounds of grants — most worth $500,000 to $800,000 — to more than two dozen projects. They funded new child care centers at a ski resort in Steamboat Springs, a community hospital in Grand Junction, and a school district in La Veta. In several cases, new child care seats were made available to both employees and other local residents.

Many grant recipients got started by participating in a program that guides businesses through the complicated process of opening child care centers on their sites or nearby. It’s called the Design Lab and is run by the business group Executives Partnering to Invest in Children, or EPIC. From 2021 to 2024, the state kicked in more than $270,000 to help run the program.

“The success of the Design Lab and employer-based child care model is proof that when businesses and government collaborate around family-focused solutions, we create lasting impact,” said Lisa Roy, the executive director of Colorado’s Department of Early Childhood, in a press release.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
From climate anxiety to action: A student’s fight for school composting

Episode 7 of P.S. Weekly explores the state of youth climate activism, ranging from apathy to action, and one Manhattan student’s push to get her high school to compost.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
 | Today, 10:00am UTC
Newark’s middle school students need more space, a state report finds

Students in Newark Public Schools’ middle grades are attending classes in overcrowded buildings that don’t meet state space requirements, a new report finds.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | Today, 9:45am UTC
Some Chicago high schools stopped giving kids zeros. Now, they’re rethinking that approach.

Schools such as Richards High School tried more flexible grading during the pandemic. They are reversing course after students were passing with little effort and weren’t coming to class.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
and
Sarah Karp/WBEZ
 | Today, 4:00am UTC
Last of COVID money helped expand child care capacity in rural Colorado

State grants helped ski resorts, school districts, and museums create new child care classrooms.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | May 21
‘It’s a sham’: NYC violates law that protects students with disabilities from lengthy suspensions

Under federal law, schools are not allowed to suspend students for long stretches if the behavior in question is linked to their disability. A Chalkbeat investigation found schools have been breaking the rules for years.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | May 21
NYC is hiring 3,700 new teachers for class size reduction. See how many your school is getting.

The detailed list comes more than a month after New York City officials announced they are approving an additional 3,700 teachers to lower class sizes.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | May 21