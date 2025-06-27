Beyond High School: Pell Grant uncertainty

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

Earlier this month, we published a story focused on the Trump budget bill’s proposed changes to Pell Grants. The bill proposal would require students to take more classes to be considered for full free federal financial aid. The budget would also eliminate eligibility for many part-time students.

But the Senate then drafted revisions to reverse those changes.

The revisions are encouraging for Colorado higher education leaders, but there are still concerns that Pell changes could make it into the final budget.

Pikes Peak State College President Lance Bolton told me in an interview that community college students would especially be hurt by any changes to Pell.

The original Trump budget proposal would have affected more than a quarter of Pikes Peak’s about 17,000-student population. About half of those students would have lost federal aid altogether because so many students are attending part-time.

Bolton said part-time students already face some of the steepest challenges. They’re often struggling to balance work, parenting, and complicated lives, Bolton said. Part-time students are also more likely to come from low-income backgrounds

Bolton said he’s seen those students learn skills that make them more employable. The help from the federal government provides them a path to self-sufficiency and prosperity, he said.

“They would be knocked off that path by the changes in the Pell grant process,” he said. “It certainly would have been really unfortunate for them.”

The school would also likely have to cut programs because students might opt out of pursuing a college education if the changes pass, Bolton said. It’s a situation many community colleges could face.

“We want to protect the supports that help our most vulnerable students and make sure they have a pathway to prosperity, a pathway to economic self-sufficiency,” Bolton said. “And that’s what Pell Grants have always been about.”

Thank you for reading. Let me know if you have any tips or comments at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.