Students at Colorado universities such as Denver's Auraria Campus, which includes the University of Colorado Denver, would be impacted by the proposed changes to Pell Grants in President Trump's budget.

Daniela Ibarra is one of the more than seven million students nationwide who rely on free federal money to go to college.

Thanks to Pell Grant funding, which is awarded to students from lower income backgrounds, the University of Colorado Denver junior has needed to work fewer hours to support herself through college and so far has been able to attend school debt free.

However, Trump’s 2026 budget bill would change the eligibility requirements for federal Pell Grants by increasing the number of credit hours students must take to receive the maximum aid of $7,395 annually. Some part-time students also wouldn’t be eligible for Pell grants at all if the budget passes.

That means in Colorado, more than 70,000 students like Ibarra would have to take more credit hours and get less federal aid.

“Why are we making it harder for people to get access to education?” she said. “Why are we making it harder for people to get access to knowledge?”

In light of the proposed changes, over 170 college access, business, workforce development, and other groups called on Congress in a letter last week to spare the Pell Grant program from cuts. In Colorado, the groups include DSST Public Schools, a Denver-area charter school network with 16 middle and high schools, and the Denver Scholarship Foundation, which helps support Denver students through college advising and scholarships.

The letter says budget actions would not only increase the cost burden on families, but hinder nationwide economic growth by increasing student loan borrowing and reducing opportunities for students.

Natasha Garfield, who is DSF’s director of scholarships and financial aid, said proposed Pell changes assume students can rely more on private scholarships. But many students already have trouble cobbling together enough money for college.

“That’s placing all of the responsibility on the student to find those opportunities instead of saying this is a collective responsibility that our community and our country have to ensure students can pursue their postsecondary goals and the careers of their choice,” she said.

Ibarra receives full Pell Grant aid and has a DSF scholarship. About 87% of DSF scholars receive federal aid and 65% are eligible for the maximum amount.

F ederal data from the 2022-23 school year shows that about a third of all CU Denver undergraduate students received a Pell Grant that year, totaling about $20.5 million in federal aid.

About 11,700 undergraduate students in the University of Colorado System, or about 23% of students at campuses that include Colorado Springs and Boulder, received a Pell Grant in the 2023-24 school year, according to Michele Ames, system spokesperson. Those students received about $61.5 million in aid.

The Denver students the foundation supports are considering their next steps, Garfield said. She expects some might feel that they can’t afford to go to college, or feel they need to work more during school or take out loans.

Ibarra, who is majoring in business administration, said her college life would be significantly changed if the Trump budget bill passes. To qualify for full aid, she would have to take 15 credits per semester instead of the 12 that are currently considered full-time enrollment.

Ibarra said if she has to take another class, it will be harder to juggle other responsibilities such as her on-campus work study job. Ibarra also has started a business that will produce specialty water bottles. If the Trump bill passes, she might put her business on hold until she gets through college

A smaller Pell award would affect her college experience. She worries she would have to move home — a 30-minute commute — instead of continuing to rent an apartment near CU Denver. She said living closer to campus has made it easier to have a job on campus, study, and participate.

Ibarra said she would consider taking on debt, but hopes Congress will restore the Pell Grant budget within the bill because so many students across the country don’t have the means to go to college and improve their lives.

“I don’t think that they’re considering this affects us deeply,” Ibarra said. “It’s really disheartening.”

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.