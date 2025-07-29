Early ChildhoodOutside the classroomPolitics & Policy

Health coverage for Colorado babies and toddlers could be disrupted by Trump administration policy

By 
Ann Schimke
 | July 29, 2025, 11:41pm UTC
a man cradles a baby in his arms
Colorado planned to offer continuous Medicaid and Child Health Plan Plus coverage to babies and toddlers starting Jan 1, 2026. A new Trump administration policy derailed the effort. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

New guidance from the Trump administration has derailed an effort by Colorado to allow babies and toddlers covered by public health insurance to stay continuously enrolled until they turn 3.

Colorado had been planning to roll out its continuous coverage initiative on January 1, 2026. But the guidance, which was released earlier this month, now has advocates worried that thousands of young children from low-income families could lose health coverage at a critical time in their development, with downstream effects on schools, hospitals, and other institutions.

The Trump administration guidance will affect young children enrolled in Medicaid or Colorado’s Child Health Plan Plus program, or CHP+. Instead of allowing them to stay enrolled in the insurance plans until their third birthday, as Colorado leaders intended, their parents will have to fill out paperwork to re-confirm eligibility every 12 months. If they miss the deadline, skip the paperwork, or their income rises slightly above the government’s low-income threshold, their kids would lose coverage.

During the COVID pandemic, the federal government allowed people on public insurance programs like Medicaid and CHP+ to stay continuously enrolled without having to re-submit paperwork every year. When the pandemic ended, some states, including Colorado, sought federal approval to keep the policy going for certain vulnerable populations.

The Trump administration’s new guidance signals an end to that era.

The guidance emphasizes “fiscal and program integrity” as the rationale for ending continuous eligibility for some groups. It also comes amid a broad federal push to shrink a variety of safety net programs. The recent budget bill that Trump signed into law will make deep cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat who’s running for Colorado governor, cited some of those cuts Tuesday in announcing a federal bill that would provide continuous public health coverage to enrolled children until they turn 6.

“Guaranteed, consistent coverage during a child’s critical stage of development is especially important now, as the Republican ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ will cut $1 trillion from Medicaid and CHIP, increase barriers to coverage … and add unnecessary red tape that will lead to people improperly losing their health care,” he said in a press release.

CHIP is a joint federal and state health insurance program for children who don’t qualify for Medicaid. CHP+ is Colorado’s name for CHIP.

With Republicans in control of Congress and the White House, Bennet’s proposal may be a nonstarter.

Madi Ashour, director of K-12 education policy for the state advocacy group Colorado Children’s Campaign, said one of the biggest problems with the federal restriction on continuous eligibility for young children is that they’ll miss doctor visits that could uncover developmental problems and route them to important therapies.

“If a child is dropped for Medicaid coverage during that crucial 0-3 window, they may miss diagnoses or supports for developmental delays,” she said.

Ashour said Colorado’s continuous coverage initiative for babies and toddlers can be thought of as “a workload reduction effort for kindergarten and elementary teachers.”

“Kids who start preschool or kindergarten with undiagnosed or unaddressed developmental delays are much more likely, obviously, to struggle with early literacy, behavior, or even peer relationships,” she said. “That may require more intensive and costly interventions later in the school system.”

A 2023 Colorado law set the stage for the state’s plan to ensure continuous public health insurance coverage for two groups: young children during the first 36 months of their lives and adults in the first 12 months after release from state prison. The state received permission from the Biden administration in late 2024 to roll out the effort starting in 2026, but that permission needed to be renewed this coming December by the Trump administration. It now appears that won’t happen.

Marc Williams, a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, said in an email that plans underway for the Jan. 1 launch are “being urgently pulled back” now.

The department “is analyzing whether it needs to rework legislation and what the fiscal impact may be,” Williams wrote.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Memphis school board approves new, stricter cellphone ban days before classes start

Students will be required to keep personal devices, including smartwatches, turned off and put away during school hours. Violating that policy could come with consequences, up to suspension.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 2:52am UTC
Plan for continuous health coverage for Colorado babies and toddlers upended by new federal policy

Colorado’s plan to launch continuous Medicaid or CHP+ coverage for young children is being “urgently pulled back,” a state spokesperson said.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | July 29
Here are 25 back-to-school events to check out in Chicago

Block Club rounded up drives, block parties and other events across the city where you and your family can find free school supplies, backpacks, food and more.

By 
Layla Brown Clark, Block Club Chicago
 | July 29
Atlanta area schools joining transition to electric buses, improving air quality - and possibly grades

Most of Georgia’s school bus fleet is fueled by diesel, contributing to air and noise pollution. Some districts have started purchasing electric buses using federal funds. The new buses have health and educational benefits for students and can even send power back to the grid.

By 
Rebecca Grapevine
 | July 29
‘Psychological terror’: What happened when border agents detained this Vermont superintendent

Wilmer Chavarria advocated for his diverse district to adopt sanctuary policies. He was stopped on his way back from a routine family visit to Nicaragua.

By 
Gabrielle Birkner
 | July 29
The Detroit school board selects the Rev. Steven Bland Jr. as its new member

Bland said he does community outreach to improve chronic absenteeism through his church. He hopes to continue that work on the board.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | July 29