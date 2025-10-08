Watch: Denver school board election candidates debate

Four seats on the seven-member Denver school board are up for election on Nov. 4.

All 11 candidates vying for seats on the Denver school board discussed school closures, how Denver Public Schools has responded to the Trump administration, Superintendent Alex Marrero’s performance, and more in a series of debates at Regis University Tuesday.

The debates were co-hosted by Chalkbeat Colorado, CBS Colorado, and Educate Denver.

Four seats on the seven-member Denver school board are up for grabs on Nov. 4.

The debate for an at-large seat on the school board representing the entire city featured candidates Alex Magaña and Amy Klein Molk. That debate leads off the video below.

The debate for a seat representing northeast Denver’s District 4 featured candidates Jeremy Harris, Michelle Quattlebaum, Monica Hunter, and Timiya Jackson. That debate begins at about the 50-minute mark in the video.

The debate for a seat representing central-east Denver’s District 3 featured candidates Caron Blanke, DJ Torres, and Scott Esserman. That debate begins at about the 1:28 mark.

The debate for a seat representing southwest Denver’s District 2 featured candidates Mariana del Hierro and Xóchitl “Sochi” Gaytán. That debate begins at the 1:59 mark.

Watch the debates below.

