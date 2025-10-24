The longtime leader of the Adams 12 school district was named Colorado's 2026 Superintendent of the Year on Friday.

Chris Gdowski, superintendent of the Adams 12 school district north of Denver, has been named Colorado’s 2026 Superintendent of the Year by two state groups for education officials.

Gdowski, who’s led the 35,000-student district for 16 years, was lauded by the groups for raising graduation rates, especially for Hispanic students, increasing the district’s career and technical education offerings, and overseeing two voter-approved bonds to improve district facilities.

Two Colorado education groups named Chris Gdowski the state's 2026 Superintendent of the Year. (Courtesy of The Colorado Association of School Executives)

A press release on the award also noted that he’s invested resources in schools serving large populations of low-income students, including by starting STEM and international baccalaureate programs and creating a newcomer center for recent immigrants at Thornton High School.

The Superintendent of the Year award is given out by the Colorado Association of School Executives and the Colorado Association of Superintendents and Senior Administrators. Last year’s winner was Deirdre Pilch, superintendent of the Greeley-Evans school district in northern Colorado.

Gdowski will represent Colorado in the National Superintendent of the Year award contest held by the School Superintendents Association.

In the press release from the Colorado Association of School Executives, Gdowski called the state award a “tremendous honor for him and the district.

“I am grateful to our staff members for their commitment to serving our diverse community and the doors of opportunity that we’ve opened for our young people,” he said.

Members of the state selection committee described Gdowski as a student-focused leader who takes a thoughtful approach to tough issues, according to the press release.

In the release, Keith Owen, a member of the selection committee and superintendent of the Fountain-Fort Carson district, described Gdowski as a servant leader.

“Not only is he passionate about serving students in his own district, but he is also a strong advocate for Colorado public education at the state level,” he said.

Gdowski attended Adams 12 schools himself, graduating from Thornton High School in 1985. He served as the district’s legal counsel before becoming superintendent in 2009.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.