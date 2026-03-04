Leadership & ManagementDenver Public Schools

Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Tony Smith to take a top schools job in Oregon

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | March 4, 2026, 8:14pm UTC
The front of Denver Public Schools offices, a gray building with windows
Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Tony Smith has been hired as a superintendent in Oregon. (Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Tony Smith, the deputy superintendent of Denver Public Schools, will leave his post as the second-in-command of Colorado’s largest school district to take a superintendent job in Oregon.

The Beaverton School District announced Tuesday that its school board had chosen Smith to be the district’s next superintendent. Smith will stay in Denver through the end of this school year and start in Beaverton on July 1, according to announcements from both districts.

A photograph of a Black man wearing glasses and a brown suit with a smile posing for a portrait.
Deputy Superintendent Tony Smith (Courtesy of Denver Public Schools)

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero wrote in a letter to staff Wednesday that, “While we are sad to see him depart, this appointment is a testament to Dr. Smith’s exceptional vision, dedication and the impact he’s made here in Denver Public Schools.”

Smith, who holds a doctorate from the University of Denver, was a principal and principal supervisor in DPS before becoming the district’s chief of equity and eventually the deputy superintendent under Marrero. Notably, Smith was principal of Montbello High School when it was closed in 2010 for low performance and deputy superintendent when it reopened in 2022. Smith also previously worked for the KIPP charter school network in Texas.

The Beaverton district is smaller than Denver, with 37,000 students compared to Denver’s 89,000. But the two districts face similar challenges, including declining enrollment, potential funding cuts, and responding to the possibility of immigration enforcement activity near schools.

Marrero said DPS will begin the search process for a new deputy superintendent “in the coming weeks and months” and pledged to keep the community updated on the progress.

Marrero’s name had been leaked late last year as a finalist for the job of Chicago Public Schools’ next CEO. But a DPS spokesperson said last week that Marrero is not a candidate.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Top deputies exit as NYC schools chancellor gears up for first major Education Department appointments

Two more senior Education Department officials are leaving as Samuels tees up his first major cabinet appoints.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
and
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 2:17am UTC
Colorado bill aims to help create a 1-stop shop for higher education and workforce programs

The bill would create a transition committee focused on how to merge over 100 programs and initiatives.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 1:59am UTC
Proposal to shield Denver students from ICE goes beyond some current policies, duplicates others

A school board policy would be more prominent and harder to change than the superintendent policies that already exist. But a board member worried about giving families false comfort.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 1:33am UTC
Meet the 2026 P.S. Weekly team

This spring, eight public high school students are reporting audio stories about the New York City school system’s most pressing education issues for the P.S. Weekly podcast.

By 
Lia Caruso, The Bell
 | March 4
Tennessee legislation requiring schools to track student immigration status takes key step forward

Tennessee Republicans are moving forward with efforts to track the immigration status of K-12 students. But an effort to charge undocumented students tuition for public schools appears dead for the year.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | March 4
Democratic lawmakers want nondiscrimination in Colorado’s use of Trump-backed education tax-credit

Gov. Jared Polis wants Colorado to participate in the federal education tax-credit program. Democratic lawmakers opposed to the idea want rules on how the program operates in the state.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | March 4