New state guidance directs schools and districts not to check students' gender or ask for lab testing or medical documents in implementing Proposition 134, a ballot measure on transgender students in school sports.

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New guidance from Colorado officials says schools don’t need to verify whether a student is male or female to comply with a recently passed ballot initiative that aimed to bar transgender athletes from school sports teams aligned with their gender identity.

The guidance directs schools and districts not to inspect a student’s body, request photographs of a student’s body, ask for DNA or genetic testing, require physical exams to determine sex, require affidavits related to a student’s reproductive system, or question students about intimate medical information.

The Colorado Department of Education released the 6-page guidance document to schools and districts Wednesday, about six weeks before Proposition 134 is set to take effect on Jan. 1.

The guidance frees schools from the controversial task of verifying students’ sex when they join boys or girls sports teams, but it could anger backers of the ballot measure, which passed 52-48%. The guidance shows that state officials are not interpreting Proposition 134 in the same way as supporters.

While the ballot language didn’t specify how a student athlete’s sex was to be determined, backers said on the campaign trail that cheek swab DNA testing or doctor’s notes would be acceptable methods. They argued that the measure was needed to protect girls’ safety and opportunity in school sports.

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Opponents said the measure would target a small and vulnerable population and subject cisgender and transgender students to invasive gender checks. The share of transgender student athletes in school sports is exceedingly small.

Erin Lee, co-founder of Protect Kids Colorado, which advocated for Proposition 134, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Nadine Bridges, executive director of the LGBTQ advocacy group One Colorado, which opposed the measure, said the guidance makes clear that school district policies should protect student privacy, avoid invasive checks, and comply with the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which bars discrimination based on characteristics including sexual orientation and gender identity.

“What I’m feeling is that we have more work to do,” she said over text. “I hope that our schools will focus on creating healthy environments for all students to thrive in.”

Gov.-elect Phil Weiser and other state lawmakers have described Proposition 134 as problematic and suggested the legislature will make changes during the 2027 session, which starts in January. Democrats have supermajorities in both state chambers.

Supporters of Proposition 134 have started a petition pushing back against any potential legislative changes.

The state’s new guidance does say that in order to comply with Proposition 134 schools and districts must pass policies designating sports teams as male, female, and co-ed. Girls teams should not be open to males and boys teams should not be open to females, except if there is no girls team in that sport, the guidance says.

But it also says schools don’t have to change existing practices related to sports physicals, records, or registration.

“A school or district may reasonably trust that students, parents, and guardians will comply with school or district policies,” the guidance states.

It says that physical exams, genetic testing, parent affirmations, or medical documentation about a student’s sex could violate the constitutional rights of students and their right to be free from discrimination and harassment.

The guidance gives a nod to the fact that questions about the ballot measure remain and may be answered through lawsuits or law changes.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.