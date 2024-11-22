Charter schools have existed in Michigan for nearly 30 years. Here are some key events of their evolution in the state.

Some of Michigan Democrats’ long-sought charter school reforms could come to fruition by the end of the year.

The party wants to use its lame duck session to pass legislation that would create more financial transparency for charter schools by making financial audits and individual expenditures available to the public. Also on the table is a bill that would prohibit the private for-profit companies that manage many charter schools from leasing or selling property to the schools they run.

Charter schools have been in Michigan for nearly 30 years – the state was among the first in the nation to pass laws allowing them. They were pitched as a tool of innovation in public education and a means to give parents more school options. Critics say their results are mixed.

Michigan’s charter schools, which are also known as public school academies, faced legal challenges early on from opponents who contended that charters weren’t public schools and shouldn’t receive public funding.

Charters must follow state and federal education law.

Charter schools often hire for-profit education management organizations, or EMOs, to run the entire operations of a school, or handle specific tasks like finance or human resources.

The private EMOs are not subject to the same public information laws as traditional public schools. Unlike traditional public schools, for instance, charter schools often aggregate their expenditures into a single line item for “purchased services,” which can make it difficult to track their spending.

Democrats have been skeptical of for-profit EMOs, saying they pocket tax dollars instead of investing the funds in classrooms. Republicans have opposed efforts to increase transparency in charters’ operations, however, arguing it could hinder the schools’ growth.

The history of charter schools in Michigan is long and complex. Here is a timeline of some major events:

Hannah Dellinger covers K-12 education and state education policy for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.