Charter schoolsMichigan education policyMichigan Legislature

Timeline: How Michigan charter schools have evolved

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | November 22, 2024, 6:44pm UTC
Students walk in a large crowd in front of yellow school buses.
Charter schools have existed in Michigan for nearly 30 years. Here are some key events of their evolution in the state. (Koby Levin / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Detroit’s free daily newsletter to keep up with the city’s public school system and Michigan education policy.

Some of Michigan Democrats’ long-sought charter school reforms could come to fruition by the end of the year.

The party wants to use its lame duck session to pass legislation that would create more financial transparency for charter schools by making financial audits and individual expenditures available to the public. Also on the table is a bill that would prohibit the private for-profit companies that manage many charter schools from leasing or selling property to the schools they run.

Charter schools have been in Michigan for nearly 30 years – the state was among the first in the nation to pass laws allowing them. They were pitched as a tool of innovation in public education and a means to give parents more school options. Critics say their results are mixed.

Michigan’s charter schools, which are also known as public school academies, faced legal challenges early on from opponents who contended that charters weren’t public schools and shouldn’t receive public funding.

Charters must follow state and federal education law.

Charter schools often hire for-profit education management organizations, or EMOs, to run the entire operations of a school, or handle specific tasks like finance or human resources.

The private EMOs are not subject to the same public information laws as traditional public schools. Unlike traditional public schools, for instance, charter schools often aggregate their expenditures into a single line item for “purchased services,” which can make it difficult to track their spending.

Democrats have been skeptical of for-profit EMOs, saying they pocket tax dollars instead of investing the funds in classrooms. Republicans have opposed efforts to increase transparency in charters’ operations, however, arguing it could hinder the schools’ growth.

The history of charter schools in Michigan is long and complex. Here is a timeline of some major events:

Hannah Dellinger covers K-12 education and state education policy for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
School board election investigation: NYC comptroller raises concerns about 2023 voting process

There’s an “urgent need for improved clarity, better and consistent complaint handling processes, and transparency” for Community Education Council elections, Brad Lander wrote.

By 
Amy Zimmer
 | Today, 10:02pm UTC
Pennsylvania Education Secretary Khalid Mumin will resign

Mumin’s 18-month tenure coincided with the commonwealth’s court-ordered reckoning with school funding disparity

By 
Peter Hall, The Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 | Today, 8:33pm UTC
Timeline: A comprehensive look at charter schools in Michigan

Charter schools have been in Michigan for almost 30 years. Here are some major events in their history.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 6:44pm UTC
IPS board renews agreements with six Innovation schools, noting need for continuous monitoring

The schools as a whole show mixed results on tests such as the state’s ILEARN and IREAD exams.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 3:48pm UTC
76ers arena proposal clears key hurdle in Philadelphia. Next up is the City Council.

The school board voted 7-2 to approve the agreement over the protestations of members of the public and two board members who said they wanted more time to consider the implications.

By 
Carly Sitrin
and
Dale Mezzacappa
 | Today, 2:02am UTC
Denver school closures: Board votes to shutter 7 schools, shrink 3 more

The move is meant to address declining enrollment.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 1:25am UTC