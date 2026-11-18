DPSCD's newly elected board majority will make decisions that could change the future of the district. Pictured, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti greets students and staff at Mumford High School.

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The Detroit school board will swear in five members in January, a new majority that will help make pivotal decisions for the city’s school district.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District’s seven-member board must consider funding priorities as the money from a federal “right to read” lawsuit comes to an end. As parents and community members push the district to make quicker progress improving students’ academic performance, board members will weigh whether to continue current strategies or vote to change curriculum.

And perhaps the largest decision the board could face in the coming year is whether to keep Superintendent Nikolai Vitti at the helm.

In November, voters elected four new members — Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, and Aliya Moore — plus incumbent Bessie Harris to the board out of a crowded field of candidates.

The incoming board members bring different levels of experience in education and history with the district.

“This is a crucial moment for the district all around,” said Imani Foster of educational equity nonprofit 482Forward.

Below are some of the big issues the new board will face.

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Will the board’s direction prompt leadership changes?

Most of the loudest candidates calling for Vitti’s departure were not elected. But the district could still be in store for new leadership.

Vitti has not yet commented on the outcome of the election or how it may affect his future in the district.

Many of the board members-elect told Chalkbeat they need time to review information and data before they decide if Vitti should remain. Though the board can vote to terminate the superintendent’s contract, it must be approved by the Detroit Financial Review Commission.

If the board majority clashes too often with Vitti and his cabinet, it is possible Vitti will decide to leave on his own.

Vitti’s current contract expires June 30, 2028. His nine-year tenure is among the longest in districts similar to DPSCD across the country. He raised the possibility of his exit from the district for the first time when negotiating the contract in 2024.

How will the board define DPSCD’s funding priorities?

The new board may have to make difficult decisions during the 2027 budget season.

The $94.4 million settlement from the “right to read” lawsuit,which was used to hire hundreds of academic interventionists to help catch up struggling students, will run out at the end of this school year.

The 2016 federal lawsuit alleged long-time state education funding inequities led to unsafe conditions in Detroit schools, which denied children in the city “access to the most basic building block of education: literacy.”

Vitti has said he wants to keep the interventionists after the money is gone.

Most of the newly elected board members said during their campaigns that they want to prioritize early literacy after the settlement funds have been depleted.

Other priorities of the members-elect include wraparound services, music education, better transportation options, stronger tutoring services, and retaining highly qualified teachers.

Maintaining libraries after bringing them back to schools

The current board is expected to vote on an $8.7 million plan to return libraries to 89 schools. The costs would only cover the initial set up, including up to 4,000 books per school, a new cataloging system, furniture, and displays.

In the short term, Vitti said at November’s board meeting the district plans to negotiate with the teachers union for interventionists to open and run the libraries around three periods a day and after school next fall.

If the plan is approved, Vitti said it would cost an estimated $10 million to $12 million each year to staff certified librarians at the schools.

The new board will likely have to find ways to cover the recurring costs, encourage teachers to get certified as librarians, or recruit librarians outside of DPSCD. If teachers do move into full-time librarian roles, the district will also need to consider how to fill vacancies.

The board would also vote on new policies for the libraries, including on book selection.

Will the board continue current strategies or adopt new curriculum?

Even though the district has sustained long-term improvements on state standardized tests, many parents and community members say it’s not enough. Some board members agree.

In recent months, board members have said they want to make changes to curriculum, particularly in early literacy. During their campaigns, members-elect suggested they were interested in a range of changes, including adopting new curriculum, reducing class sizes, ensuring the same curriculum is used across the district, and strengthening support for “the whole child.” Some want more emphasis on the sciences and to bring back wood shop and home economics classes.

Deciding the fate of small schools with high costs

In the coming years, the board will have a say in the future of schools with low enrollment that don’t generate enough funding to cover operational costs.

The issue is an emotional one for many in the city because of the effects of widespread closings that occurred under the former Detroit Public Schools.

In 2025-26, the district accelerated the closures of four such schools and another, Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, will close at the end of this school year.

There are another 17 school buildings that the district identified as having few students and high costs. (Vitti has said that appearing on the list does not mean a school is being considered for closure, however.)

With enrollment remaining largely flat in recent years and many costly infrastructure needs in school buildings, the new board will likely be faced with difficult decisions.

Harris and Georgia and LaMar Lemmons have taken a hard line against closing more schools. Moore said some should be consolidated. Smith said she would consider “school boundary adjustments, combining grade configurations, and merging schools.”

The board will develop a new strategic plan for DPSCD

With the expiration of the district’s current four-year strategic plan at the end of this school year, the new board will have to adopt a new one.

The strategic plan lays out specific goals for the district, including attendance rates, increasing enrollment, student proficiency in core subjects, graduation rates, and growth in language comprehension for English learners.

Those target goals are used to evaluate the superintendent’s performance. Updates on the goals are also given at monthly meetings for the board and the community to gauge the district’s progress.

Hannah Dellinger covers Detroit schools for Chalkbeat Detroit. You can reach her at hdellinger@chalkbeat.org.