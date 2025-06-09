Charters & ChoiceCharter schoolsIndianapolis Public Schools

Indianapolis Local Education Alliance to host 3 public meetings where people can comment

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | June 9, 2025, 9:40pm UTC
Outside of a large stone and glass building.
Public meetings of the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance will occur at the City County Building at 6 p.m. on at least three days this summer. (Lee Klafczynski for Chalkbeat)

A group that could shape the future of charter and traditional public schools in Indianapolis will hold at least three public meetings that allow public comments, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office has announced.

The state-mandated group is tasked with examining solutions for facility and transportation management across both Indianapolis Public Schools and the charter schools within its borders. The set of recommendations that the group must provide to state leaders by the end of 2025 could feature more resource-sharing between IPS — which has gradually lost students for years — and the charter sector.

Although the group will hold public meetings, it is still exempt from the state’s Open Door Law — a caveat that sparked criticism from community members. The group could still meet in private “due to some of the complexities associated with the work and the definitive timeline to produce recommendations,” a spokesperson for Hogsett’s office said in an email.

Public meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the City County Building at 200 E. Washington St. on the following dates:

  • June 25, 2025.
  • July 23, 2025.
  • Aug. 20, 2025.

Other dates will be shared when they are finalized, according to the mayor’s office.

Members of the public who would like to provide in-person comment can sign up to speak beginning at noon on the business day before the meeting. Each speaker will be limited to two minutes. The public can also use the same link to submit online comments at that time, the mayor’s office said.

The public can also share their experiences with school transportation by completing a survey, and can send general feedback on the group to ILEA@indy.gov.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.

