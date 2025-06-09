Public meetings of the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance will occur at the City County Building at 6 p.m. on at least three days this summer.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Indiana’s free daily newsletter to keep up with Indianapolis Public Schools, Marion County’s township districts, and statewide education news.

A group that could shape the future of charter and traditional public schools in Indianapolis will hold at least three public meetings that allow public comments, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office has announced.

The state-mandated group is tasked with examining solutions for facility and transportation management across both Indianapolis Public Schools and the charter schools within its borders. The set of recommendations that the group must provide to state leaders by the end of 2025 could feature more resource-sharing between IPS — which has gradually lost students for years — and the charter sector.

Your shortcut to navigating Marion County's public schools Whether you're an educator, parent, or informed taxpayer, our free daily newsletter is for you. Get everything you need to know about Indy's public schools in 3 minutes — sign up today. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Although the group will hold public meetings, it is still exempt from the state’s Open Door Law — a caveat that sparked criticism from community members. The group could still meet in private “due to some of the complexities associated with the work and the definitive timeline to produce recommendations,” a spokesperson for Hogsett’s office said in an email.

Public meetings will take place at 6 p.m. at the City County Building at 200 E. Washington St. on the following dates:

June 25, 2025.

July 23, 2025.

Aug. 20, 2025.

Other dates will be shared when they are finalized, according to the mayor’s office.

Members of the public who would like to provide in-person comment can sign up to speak beginning at noon on the business day before the meeting. Each speaker will be limited to two minutes. The public can also use the same link to submit online comments at that time, the mayor’s office said.

The public can also share their experiences with school transportation by completing a survey, and can send general feedback on the group to ILEA@indy.gov.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.