District managementLeadership & ManagementIndianapolis Public Schools

Hear directly from IPS school board candidates at a forum cohosted by Chalkbeat

By 
MJ Slaby
 | October 13, 2026, 11:00am UTC
8 candidates for school board sit at a table during a voter forum
There are 15 candidates for the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners on the ballot Nov. 3. Voters will have a chance to get to know the candidates better and ask them questions at a forum cohosted by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI. (Eric Weddle / WFYI)

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Fifteen candidates, including all five incumbents, are vying for five open seats on the Indianapolis Public Schools Board of School Commissioners.

Voters have the opportunity to get to know the candidates and their views at a school board candidates forum hosted by Chalkbeat Indiana and WFYI. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the Indianapolis Public Library, Central Library.

Related
Related: Voter guide: Meet the candidates for IPS school board

The winning candidates will make up the majority of the board, which will be the first to be elected since the creation of the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation or IPEC. This year, the corporation took over key responsibilities for IPS and charter schools in the city, including managing school buildings and transportation and the ability to put a tax measure on the ballot.

School board members continue to be in charge of the district’s policies, goals, and budget. They also hire and oversee the superintendent.

New in this year’s election is the option for school board candidates to be partisan. A vast majority of IPS school board candidates are running as Democrats, a stark contrast to the rest of central Indiana and the state.

In addition to questions from moderators, candidates will also answer audience questions submitted both before and during the event.

Reserve your seat here, and go here see which candidates will attend.

Who’s on the 2026 ballot for IPS school board?

See the map of school board districts here. Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.

District 2

  • Bryan Duarte, Democrat
  • Hasaan Rashid, Democrat*

District 3

  • Loren Eugene Heger, Democrat
  • Hope Duke Star, Democrat*
  • Derek Redelman, Independent
  • Daqavise D. Winston, Democrat

District 4

  • Chris Bultman, Democrat*
  • Lindsey Cornett

District 5

  • Nicole Carey, Democrat*
  • Yuri Smith Sr., Democrat
  • Pearl Taylor, Democrat

At-large

  • Heather Houston, Independent
  • Angelia Lois Moore, Democrat*
  • Alexander S. Nyirendah, Democrat
  • Sacha Nicole Sharp, Democrat

How can I vote in school board elections?

School board elections are not included in straight-ticket voting. Although school board candidates now have the option to include a party affiliation, candidates of the same party can run against each other.

Voter registration ended on Oct. 5. Marion County residents can check their voter status and register to vote here.

Early voting began on Oct. 6 at the Indianapolis City-County Building at 200 E. Washington St. Additional early voting sites open on Oct. 24 and can be found online.

On Election Day Nov. 3, Marion County residents can vote at any of the county’s voting centers, which can be found online. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MJ Slaby oversees Chalkbeat Indiana’s coverage as bureau chief. Contact MJ at mslaby@chalkbeat.org.

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