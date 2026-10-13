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Philadelphia youth who enter the juvenile justice system often attend school at multiple facilities while incarcerated. When they return home, they need to reenroll in school and get back on track to graduate.

A Pennsylvania state law passed in 2022 was designed to support returning students through this process. But Chalkbeat Philadelphia found that getting credit for coursework completed behind bars remains a challenge for students and the adults and educators who help them.

On Monday, Oct. 26, Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s gun violence reporter Sammy Caiola will host a virtual conversation with youth advocates and others involved in the reentry process.

RSVP to join our Oct. 26 virtual event, where we’ll discuss roadblocks in the transition from incarceration to graduation and what can be done to improve the process.

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Whether you have a child who’s been incarcerated, teach justice-involved students, or are just curious about solutions, please join us.

Looking for more information about Act 1? Find guides, webinars, and other resources here.

Attendance is free, but you must register to participate. You can also submit questions for our panel ahead of time. We’ll announce panelists closer to the event.

RSVP to join the conversation and submit your questions for our panelists.

Sammy Caiola covers solutions to gun violence in and around Philadelphia schools. Have ideas for her? Get in touch at scaiola@chalkbeat.org.