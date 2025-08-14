Memphis-Shelby County SchoolsSchool safetyHealthy schools

Shelby County offers free lead testing to students exposed to unsafe water

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 14, 2025, 10:38pm UTC
This water fountain at Idlewild Elementary School in Memphis was turned off after test results showed high levels of lead.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders said they immediately shut off contaminated water sources last week. (Laura Faith Kebede/Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The Shelby County Heath Department is offering free blood testing for all students who attend the 24 Memphis schools that reported lead-contaminated water last week.

District officials said in a press release Aug. 8 that most sites with unsafe lead levels are kitchen or concession stand sinks. But seven schools have at least one water source containing over 10 times the state legal limit. And Kingsbury Middle and Raleigh Egypt High schools found the toxic metal in drinking fountains.

Health Department Director Bruce Randolph urged families notified of school lead risk to call 901-222-8219 to set up a blood screening appointment.

“Early detection and treatment is the best way to protect children who have been exposed to lead,” he said in a Thursday statement.

Children under six years old are especially vulnerable to the metal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even a small amount of lead in a child’s bloodstream can damage developing brains and nervous systems, causing learning and behavior issues.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools officials said last week that they immediately shut off water sources with high lead levels, and will be providing bottled water in affected buildings. Health officials have already started visiting those campuses to ensure compliance.

MSCS will be required to test contaminated water sources annually, the health department said, until the lead level falls below the state-mandated maximum of 20 parts lead per billion parts of water.

Parents can also request a blood lead screening through their child’s primary health care provider.

The following MSCS schools reported water contamination:

  • Bellevue Middle, kitchen sink (48 ppb).
  • Bolton High, two concession sinks (148 and 28 ppb).
  • Central High, kitchen sink (24 ppb).
  • Cromwell Elementary, kitchen sink (29 ppb).
  • Ford Road Elementary, kitchen sink (21 ppb).
  • Geeter Middle, kitchen sink (44 ppb).
  • Georgian Hills Elementary, kitchen sink (204 ppb).
  • Germantown High, two stadium sinks (422 and 30 ppb).
  • Invictus Academy at Airways, cafeteria sink (765 ppb).
  • Jackson Elementary, kitchen sink (49 ppb).
  • Kingsbury Middle, bottle filler outside cafeteria (23 ppb).
  • Middle College High, concession sink (212 ppb).
  • Northeast Prep Academy, kitchen sink (27 ppb).
  • Oak Forest Elementary, kitchen sink (113 ppb).
  • Peabody Elementary, kitchen sink (29 ppb).
  • Raleigh-Bartlett Meadows Elementary, kitchen sink (235 ppb).
  • Raleigh Egypt High, kitchen sink and cafeteria water cooler (276 and 31 ppb, respectively).
  • Raleigh Egypt Middle, kitchen sink (23 ppb).
  • Sheffield Career and Technical Center, kitchen sink (34 ppb).
  • Sheffield Elementary, kitchen sink (42 ppb).
  • Southwest Career and Technical, kitchen sink (161 ppb).
  • Treadwell Middle, kitchen ice machine (236 ppb).
  • White Station High, kitchen ice machine (36 ppb).
  • Whitehaven Elementary, kitchen sink (581 ppb).

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Chicago’s Acero Santiago charter school was saved from closure. Now it faces a building sale.

The charter school was one of five the Chicago Board of Education voted to save and turn into a district-run school. But the school community worries about its future after the Archdiocese of Chicago put the building up for sale.

By 
Reema Amin
 | August 14
Shelby County health officials offer free lead testing to students exposed to unsafe water

Twenty-four Memphis schools recently reported high lead levels in their water. The local health department says all students should be tested to avoid behavioral and learning effects.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 14
11 Chicago school board members ask for budget proposal to include pension payment, loan

The Chicago Board of Education is split on the district’s budget proposal for next school year. A group of mostly appointed members has asked CPS to alter its proposal that it includes a much-debated pension payment and loan.

By 
Reema Amin
 | August 14
Detroit unveils educational park dedicated to late doctor who paved way for civil rights

The Dr. Ossian Sweet Memorial Park features wooden planters filled with lavender, installations detailing the history of Sweet and his family, and 11 memorial trees to honor the people who were in the house during the 1925 attack.

By 
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
 | August 14
CSU Pueblo officials hope a new program will help attract more out-of-state students

University officials hope more out-of-state students see the value in enrolling at the school through ‘tuition reciprocity.’

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 14
Memphis district could see school closures as MSCS grapples with looming maintenance crisis

With some Memphis schools 'falling apart,' leaders of a new facilities committee say school closures will be a part of a new building plan to address long-term issues in the district.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 14