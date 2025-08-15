Memphis-Shelby County SchoolsDistrict managementSchool safety

Lead, fleas, and heat: Memphis school leaders respond to early facilities issues

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 15, 2025, 11:10pm UTC
Superintendent Roderick Richmond stands with a microphone in front of a podium, talking. Behind him are various district officials standing in a line.
Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond said it's "safe to assume" that lead built-up in school water sources was due to low use in the summer. (Bri Hatch / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders say it’s doubtful that students were exposed to lead by recently reported contaminated water sources.

Michelle Stuart, the district’s facilities leader, said in a press conference Friday that she received the state-mandated lead testing results on July 27. By the next day, all sinks and fountains deemed unsafe were shut off.

“Let me be clear that that was before school started for the year, so no children were in the building,” Stuart said.

MSCS officials called the press conference less than a day after the Shelby County Health Department announced it will offer free blood-lead testing to students at the 24 affected schools.

Interim Superintendent Roderick Richmond said it “may be safe to assume” the toxic metal accumulated in school water sources over the summer, though the last time MSCS leaders conducted districtwide testing was in 2023.

Plumbers are working to discover and repair the source so that sinks and fountains can be re-tested and turned back on. In the meantime, the district will provide bottled water to all affected schools. All buildings also have water filtration systems in at least one water fountain to provide clean drinking water.

Richmond said leaders wanted to “provide context” about facilities-related issues hitting the school system in its first two weeks of classes, including reports of fleas at Berclair Elementary and HVAC disruptions at Central High School.

“We want to be a transparent administration,” Richmond said.

The district reported air conditioning issues in four classrooms at Central High School early Friday, saying one student experienced a medical emergency but is now in stable condition. Stuart said that student was not in a classroom where temperatures were higher than usual, reaching around 76 degrees instead of the preferred 68-72 degree range.

Classes at Central continued without disruption Friday, Stuart said. Cooling issues haven’t been as big of a burden this year, she said, because of “chillers” in place at most MSCS schools.

“It’s really hot outside,” Stuart said during the press conference. “The systems are old in our buildings, and they’re working as hard as they can.”

Since 2021, MSCS has spent over $200 million on repairing school HVAC systems, making up over half of the district’s total maintenance costs.

Stuart said she is confident that the fleas reported last week at Berclair Elementary are now gone. MSCS treated the campus buildings starting Aug. 7 and through the weekend and applied a three-tiered insecticide system on Monday.

“I have not had a single report since then,” Stuart said. The source of the insects hasn’t been found.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Lead, fleas, and heat: Memphis school leaders respond to early facilities issues

MSCS officials said Friday that contaminated water sources were shut off before school began. There’s still work ahead to turn fountains back on and keep buildings cool and insect-free.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | August 15
New report shows fewer Colorado students are graduating with college debt

Colorado annually releases the Return on Investment report in an effort to highlight data that shows whether college is worth a student’s time and money.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | August 15
ICE sends 7-year-old NYC student and mom to Texas detention

An older brother is detained in Newark while two other siblings remain in New York, 'unprotected and traumatized' after arrests at immigration check-in.

By 
Gwynne Hogan, THE CITY
 | August 15
Trump’s anti-DEI push in schools dealt a setback by federal judge’s ruling

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher said the directive from the Trump administration exceeded its authority and instilled fear in many educators.

By 
Kalyn Belsha
 | August 15
Newark earns high-performing status after modest increase in state test scores

The state education board certified Newark Public Schools’ compliance with meeting state standards, after two years of dismal student outcomes on standardized tests.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | August 15
School choice could boost a growing student rideshare service, but there are cost concerns

Exercising school choice isn’t just a question of where kids go to school, but how they get there. HopSkipDrive offers rideshares for students, but its cost could give districts pause.

By 
Norah Rami
 | August 15