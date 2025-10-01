Politics & PolicyNAEPAssessment and testing

Tennessee lawmaker and school choice advocate to lead national standardized test board

By 
Bri Hatch
 | October 1, 2025, 10:06pm UTC
A child holds a pencil over a test.
Scores from the NAEP test, which scores proficiency for fourth and eighth graders, have been used by the Trump administration to criticize public schools. (Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Tennessee’s free newsletter to keep up with statewide education policy and Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

The next chair of the governing board that oversees the National Assessment of Educational Progress standardized test is a Tennessee lawmaker at the center of some of the state’s most contentious education battles.

Rep. Mark White (R-Memphis) will lead the National Assessment Governing Board, which oversees the NAEP, known as “the nation’s report card.” The test measures reading and math proficiency for fourth and eighth graders every two years, among other subjects.

White’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for the testing program. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has promised that the main NAEP test will be protected, even as the federal government has canceled some auxiliary tests and fired most of the staff at the Education Department’s research arm, which also supported the test.

Democrats and Republicans have questioned the value of standardized testing even as researchers say NAEP provides the best benchmark for whether students are learning critical skills.

The Trump administration and conservative education advocates have seized on dismal NAEP scores to argue that public schools are failing students, even as not enough private schools opt into the test to provide reliable data. Which students are included in the testing sample is an increasingly important question, as school choice means more students are learning somewhere other than a traditional public school.

But White told Chalkbeat that NAEP is “highly needed” as the federal government pushes more control over education to individual states.

“We need a high standard of accountability for all 50 states to make sure that each state is performing well and we can compare ourselves with each other,” he said.

In Tennessee, White chairs the influential House Education Committee and has represented his Shelby County district since 2010. He was previously a science teacher and principal at a Tennessee private school and remains a vocal advocate for increasing school choice in the state.

White said he hopes to convince more private schools to use NAEP during his tenure as chair.

“A lot of the pushback when we were trying to pass legislation to allow school choice and private schools is people saying, ‘Well, there’s no accountability with a private school,’” he said. “So if we believe, and most people do, that private schools do better than public schools, it would be nice to know that.”

White has served as a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, or the NAGB, for the past five years.

He told Chalkbeat that he believes NAGB should remain “totally nonpartisan.” To help achieve that goal, White said he plans to continue urging Congress to put NAEP results back on an odd-year release schedule. The testing schedule shifted during COVID-19 lockdowns.

“During an election year, someone will use the results to come out and say, ‘Oh, well, this politically will benefit or to hurt either party,” White said. “We always wanted to keep it on odd years, because we do not want NAEP to ever become political.”

White is one of two Republican lawmakers who have been pushing to establish a state-controlled board of education to take over Memphis-Shelby County Schools. That move has received heavy pushback from MSCS leaders.

Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Metzger contributed to this story.

Bri Hatch covers Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Chalkbeat Tennessee. Reach Bri at bhatch@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
The new leader of a national testing board is a staunch school choice supporter from Tennessee

The National Assessment Governing Board, which controls NAEP testing, tapped Mark White as its new leader. He is at the center of some of Tennessee’s most heated education debates.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | Today, 10:06pm UTC
NYC schools survey: Bored students, high school teachers least satisfied, mixed views on chancellor

The annual NYC school survey reveals a mixed picture: Teacher approval for Chancellor Aviles-Ramos is up, but many students say they don’t feel challenged.

By 
Ananya Chetia
 | Today, 9:01pm UTC
ILEA consultant to lead task forces is under contract for $40,000 per month

Michael O’Connor of Bose Public Affairs Group announced last week that the ILEA will split into two task forces focused on transportation and facilities.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
 | Today, 8:37pm UTC
Outgoing state schools chief: Students need more, not fewer, instructional days

Michigan can learn from the policies that helped Mississippi surge in performance on a rigorous national exam, the state’s retiring top education leader says.

By 
Lori Higgins
 | Today, 7:38pm UTC
Not just ‘a Silicon Valley thing’: Rural schools turn to H1B visas for hard-to-fill positions

Trump’s new $100,000 fee on H1B visas would close a door for rural schools that have turned to foreign teachers for special education, high school math, and more.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | Today, 7:32pm UTC
Illinois moves from 47th to 18th in the nation for state spending on public schools, new report says

The rise from 47th in the nation 15 years ago is “unprecedented” according to the advocacy organization Advance Illinois, which pushed for changes to the formula for years before it happened in 2017.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | Today, 4:45pm UTC