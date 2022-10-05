Mental Health in SchoolsNationalCOVID & Mental Health

Are efforts to support student mental health working? Help Chalkbeat investigate.

What is your school doing to help students?

By 
Patrick Wall
 | October 5, 2022, 7:25pm UTC
Two young girls hold up a card as they talk during a social-emotional learning lesson. They sit on a grey carpet, and there is a drawing in front of them on pink paper that says “uncomfortable” with a drawing of a person holding their abdomen.
As schools race to respond to a growing mental health crisis, some are teaching students to identify their emotions. Are such efforts effective? (Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat)

A historic campaign is underway to support students’ mental health. But is it working?

As the pandemic has frayed students’ nerves, worsened rates of anxiety and depression, and fueled a rise in behavior issues, schools have raced to offer support. They’ve tried to hire more psychologists and social workers, paid private agencies to provide counseling, assessed students’ social-emotional skills, offered training to students and parents on how to manage difficult emotions, set up rooms where students can relax and meditate, and even brought in therapy dogs.

The rapid expansion of services has been bankrolled by the nearly $190 billion in federal COVID relief money for schools. A new federal law to address gun violence will send even more money to schools, including $280 million in mental health grants.

Most large urban districts say they intend to use some of the COVID aid on social-emotional and mental health support for students, according to a review of 100 district plans by the Center on Reinventing Public Education.

But while it’s clear that schools are ramping up support for students, it’s much less clear how well those efforts are working. Have schools been able to hire enough mental health professionals? Has new training enabled teachers to spot students who need extra help? Are students applying the lessons on emotional regulation? Is anyone using those new wellness rooms?

Chalkbeat is exploring how the campaign to support students’ mental health is playing out in schools — but we need your help. Please take the survey below and tell us what’s happening in your school and how well it seems to be working.

If you are having trouble viewing this form, go here.

The Latest
Chicago Public Schools missing more than 77,000 tech devices, watchdog finds

In his annual report out Tuesday, CPS Inspector General Will Fletcher estimates lost or stolen laptops and other technology valued at more than $23 million.

By 
Reema Amin
 | Today, 6:01am UTC
The Better FAFSA is here. Here are five tips on how to fill it out.

The form became available on Dec. 31, but users have experienced online glitches.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 1:28am UTC
Estas son las metas que el superintendente de Denver intentará alcanzar este año escolar

Los tres integrantes recientemente elegidos del consejo escolar votaron en contra de aprobar los estándares, y dijeron que no tuvieron suficiente tiempo para examinarlos.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:24am UTC
NYC school suspensions spiked 13% last year, returning to pre-pandemic levels

Suspension levels remain relatively low, though some advocates worry they may rise under Mayor Eric Adams.

By 
Alex Zimmerman
 | January 8
Indiana lawmakers will again focus on literacy this session, along with absenteeism and sex ed

Lawmakers have promised a renewed focus on holding back third graders who can’t read at grade level. They’ll also consider banning cell phones from classrooms and toughening absenteeism laws.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | January 8
Child care gaps in rural America threaten to undercut small communities

The dearth of child care in many rural communities exacerbates workforce shortages by forcing parents to stay home.

By 
Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez, KFF Health News
 | January 8