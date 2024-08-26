NationalInside Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat now has a new look — and a public health sister site

By 
Sarah Darville
 | August 26, 2024, 11:30am UTC
Three logos, one blue, red and pink on a white background.
Chalkbeat, Votebeat and Healthbeat logos (Civic News Company)

Welcome to the new Chalkbeat!

If you’re a regular reader, you might notice that things look a little different here today. Nothing about our stories or the functionality of our site is changing, but we have a new look that we hope you enjoy: simple, modern, and with the work you know and love front and center.

Why? It’s always nice to feel fresh at the start of a school year. But more importantly, the change comes as we launch a new sibling site. Meet Healthbeat, which is officially launching today to cover public health.

Healthbeat reporters will be digging into issues that shape our collective well-being, from infectious diseases to air and water quality and food safety. And they will be bringing the Chalkbeat (and Votebeat) model of national and local reporting to bear on public health at a time when it’s badly needed. Healthbeat will start with bureaus in New York City and Atlanta as well as national reporting in partnership with the great folks over at KFF Health News.

I hope you will check them out, starting with editor in chief Charlene Pacenti’s introduction to Healthbeat’s work. You can also sign up for Healthbeat’s newsletters here.

— Sarah Darville, Chalkbeat editor in chief

National teacher of the year urges teachers to ‘find their voice’ as experts in their profession

Tennessee’s Missy Testerman speaks out against classroom and library censorship, private school vouchers

By 
Marta W. Aldrich
 | August 26
How a Bronx program takes high school students inside cancer research labs

Through an Albert Einstein College of Medicine summer program, these Bronx high schoolers gain hands-on experience working in cancer research labs.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | August 26
Back to school in Philadelphia 2024: New curriculum, year-round school, and ‘no drama’

More than 112,000 students started their first day of class on Monday. But students at 63 schools without air conditioning will have early dismissals this week due to excessive heat.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | August 26
First day of school in CPS begins with extreme heat and continued bus delays for students with disabilities

The 2024-25 school year gets underway amid an extreme heat advisory and with more than 1,000 CPS students with disabilities waiting for bus rides.

By 
Becky Vevea
,
Reema Amin
and
Mila Koumpilova
 | August 26
New school year brings heat, enthusiasm, and new challenges for Michigan schools

The Detroit school district is releasing students early on the first two days of the school year because temperatures are expected in the 90s both days.

By 
Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press
,
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
and
Robyn Vincent, Chalkbeat Detroit
 | August 26
