President-elect Trump is expected to tap Linda McMahon to lead the U.S. Department of Education, an agency he's vowed to dismantle.

Billionaire wrestling executive Linda McMahon is President-elect Donald Trump’s expected pick to lead the U.S. Department of Education, an agency Trump has pledged to dismantle, according to multiple news outlets.

McMahon would come to the post with sparse education experience. She led the Small Business Administration in Trump’s first administration and also led a pro-Trump spending group and think tank before serving as transition team co-chair. McMahon reportedly was in the running for commerce secretary but was passed over for Cantor Fitzgerald Chief Executive Howard Lutnick.

McMahon is the co-founder and former CEO of the WWE professional wrestling franchise with her husband Vince McMahon.

McMahon served a year on the Connecticut State Board of Education in 2009 and 2010. When she was nominated to that post, she told Connecticut lawmakers she had originally aspired to be a teacher and pointed to WWE initiatives to bring wrestlers into schools to promote positive values and reading.

In choosing McMahon, Trump would be passing over experienced Republican state superintendents such as Cade Brumley of Louisiana and dedicated culture warriors like Tiffany Justice, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty whose name was floated as a potential education secretary.

Trump campaigned on getting rid of the U.S. Department of Education, expanding school choice, rolling back Biden-era Title IX changes that expanded legal protections for transgender students, and punishing “woke” schools.

Getting rid of the U.S. education department would require Congressional action and careful administration to determine which programs to end and which to move to other departments. Most observers expect that to be a substantial task that would divide Republicans and require significant political will to carry out. The idea has been proposed before and never gotten much traction.

On the other hand, some of Trump’s other ideas, like using federal funding to pressure schools to adopt more patriotic curriculum or end diversity initiatives, would require a bureaucracy — like that provided by the U.S. Department of Education — to carry out.

In selecting someone with little education experience, Trump could be signaling that he does not intend for the department to play a major role under this next administration. Trump has made a series of startling choices for his initial cabinet picks, often favoring loyalists with little experience or advocates whose goals are opposed to the agencies he wants them to lead.

The Republican Party platform, which Trump shaped, also called for better connecting education to work opportunities, an issue that could be a rare point of bipartisan cooperation on education policy. In a September op-ed published in The Hill, McMahon supported a bipartisan bill to make short-term Pell grants available for work-related education.

If nominated and confirmed, McMahon would replace Miguel Cardona, President Joe Biden’s education secretary.

During his first term, Trump chose Betsy DeVos, a staunch supporter of private schools and school choice, as his education secretary. She had some impact on K-12 education policy, most notably by scaling back civil rights investigations, rescinding guidance that spelled out protections for transgender students, and installing new rules about how schools should handle allegations of sexual assault.

But she failed to achieve her major policy goals, including offering federal tax credits to help families pay for private school tuition and shrinking the size of the federal education budget. She lacked Congressional support for both proposals — a barrier the next education secretary may not face.

Erica Meltzer is Chalkbeat’s national editor based in Colorado. Contact Erica at emeltzer@chalkbeat.org.