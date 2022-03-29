En EspañolStudent & School PerformanceAdams 14 School District

Los padres de Adams 14 quieren que el estado les dé otra oportunidad a sus escuelas locales

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | March 29, 2022, 4:09pm UTC
Traducido por Milly Suazo-Martinez
Adams City High School junior Alexandra Hernandez, in a white long-sleeve shirt, looks at her notebook, with a cell phone next to her. In the background are about five students working at tables and a teacher standing in front of a white board, in an AP language class on Feb. 4, 2019.

A muchos padres de Adams 14 les preocupa que el estado tome medidas drásticas que van a perjudicar a los estudiantes en lugar de ayudarlos.  (Michael Ciaglo / Special to the Denver Post)

The Latest
Does innovation status boost schools’ test scores? New Colorado report finds ‘mixed bag’ of results.

This is at least the third time in the 15 years since Colorado lawmakers created innovation schools that a report has found middling marks.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 7:55pm UTC
Mayoral control, class sizes, school funding: Education issues to watch as legislators return to Albany

With the fate of mayoral control up in the air and a steep fiscal cliff looming, see what lawmakers, advocates, and experts expect from NY’s next legislative session.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | Today, 6:52pm UTC
Nine education stories that defined 2023

What did school communities face in 2023? Waning COVID relief funding, rising chronic absenteeism, and ChatGPT controversy, just to name a few.

By 
Chalkbeat Staff
and
Caroline Bauman
 | Today, 1:00pm UTC
An advocate for Latino students, this teen is being honored as an emerging leader in Colorado

Osvaldo Garcia Barron is receiving an Emerging Community Leader Citizenship Medal from the state.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | Today, 12:00am UTC
Creando oportunidades para otros y retribuyendo. Así es como este estudiante pasa su tiempo libre.

Osvaldo Garcia Barron está recibiendo una Medalla Ciudadana para Líderes Comunitarios Emergentes del estado.

By 
Yesenia Robles
 | Today, 12:00am UTC
No busing for general education students this school year, Chicago Public Schools says

A letter sent to parents said the district would continue to prioritize students with disabilities and homeless students. Both groups are entitled to transportation under federal law.

By 
Reema Amin
and
Becky Vevea
 | December 21