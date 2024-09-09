Amy Okimoto, the connections coordinator at Summit Elementary School in the Cherry Creek School District, is one of seven finalists for 2025 Colorado Teacher of the Year.

State education officials made surprise visits to four of Colorado’s 2025 Teacher of the Year finalists last week: a Denver history teacher, a Boulder music teacher, a Highlands Ranch English teacher, and an Aurora educator who helps students feel a sense of belonging.

There are seven finalists total, and the Colorado Department of Education said it will announce the other three over the next two weeks. The winner will be chosen next month.

Each 2025 Teacher of the Year finalist will receive $1,500 from the state department and the Boettcher Foundation, and their schools will each receive a $500 donation from Boettcher.

The eventual winner will represent Colorado in the national Teacher of the Year competition. They will also serve on the Commissioner’s Teachers Cabinet, which is a statewide advisory panel, and act as an ambassador for the profession for the next year.

The 2024 Colorado Teacher of the Year is Jessica May, a consumer and family studies teacher at Turner Middle School in Berthoud.

The four finalists announced Friday were:

Janet Damon, history teacher, DELTA High School, Denver Public Schools

“Her lessons focus on inquiry, research, digital storytelling, and culturally sustaining learning. She designs learning to help students think critically about challenges in their lives,” the Colorado Department of Education said in a press release about Damon, who has been teaching for more than 25 years. “Her students imagine new solutions to problems in our state and create podcasts to advocate for issues like homelessness, gun violence, incarceration, inflation, immigration, racism, health disparities, and drug addiction in Colorado.”

Tera Johnson-Swartz, English teacher, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Douglas County School District

“She specializes in building meaningful relationships with her students while also providing lessons remembered beyond her classroom,” the department said of Johnson-Swartz, who has been an educator for two years. “She tells her students from day one that teaching wasn’t a career she had to take, but one she wanted to, humbly and with all her heart.”

Amy Okimoto, connections coordinator, Summit Elementary School, Cherry Creek School District

“Amy is an incredible educator whose dedication to social-emotional learning and restorative practices has made a big impact at Summit Elementary,” Cherry Creek Superintendent Christopher Smith said in the press release. “Her leadership in student groups and her commitment to fostering a supportive community exemplify the values we hold dear.”

Wanda Vásquez García, music teacher, Escuela Bilingüe Pioneer, Boulder Valley School District

“We are incredibly lucky that Ms. Vásquez García found a love for music at such a young age, an outstanding network of support from both her parents and her mentors at the Dominican Republic National Symphony Orchestra, and that she has chosen to invest it all in the next generation of musicians in the Boulder Valley School District,” Boulder Valley Superintendent Rob Anderson said in the press release.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org .