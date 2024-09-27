COVID Stimulus

Colorado provides second round of school supply grants to thousands of educators

By 
Ann Schimke
 | September 27, 2024, 10:54pm UTC
Three containers holding school supplies on a shelf with other school supplies in the background.
More than 2,300 Colorado teachers will get small state grants for classroom supplies after missing out in August. (Alan Petersime / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

When Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a flash $2.7 million grant program for classroom supplies in August, thousands more teachers applied than there was money to serve.

But now many are getting a second chance. On Friday, Polis announced another $1.2 million in funding that will allow 2,348 additional awards to educators who missed out the first time. In total, the August and September grants are funding about 7,700 projects, leaving only 271 unfunded.

The grant program, which provides up to $600 per teacher, is funded by federal COVID relief money. States and school districts are in the process of allocating and spending the last of that money now.

The state is awarding the school supply grants in partnership with DonorsChoose, a nonprofit that helps teachers secure donations from the public. Teachers had to write a short essay describing how they would use the money to help students “through pandemic-impacted learning.” The state offered a similar grant program in 2023, with grants up to $1,000 awarded to nearly 7,400 educators.

Teachers who received the grants for classroom materials in August used the money for a wide range of items, including microscopes, model rockets, gardening supplies, frog dissection kits, a document camera, and Spanish-language books. In addition to paying for each teacher’s requested supplies, the state grants cover what are described on the project pages as “suggested donations” to DonorsChoose — usually $60 to $90.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat, covering early childhood issues and early literacy. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Closing schools is controversial. A new study finds it helped improve Denver student outcomes.

Denver has moved away from closing low-performing schools and opening new ones. Now, like many districts, it faces a new set of school closure decisions.

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | Today, 12:31am UTC
Colorado provides second round of school supply grants to thousands of educators

Applicants whose grants requests weren’t funded in August may get awards now.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | September 27
After years of dips, Chicago Public Schools may see slight enrollment bump this year

The district is seeing increases in most student groups, including big bumps in the number of children learning English as a new language.

By 
Reema Amin
 | September 27
Cierres de escuelas: representantes de DPS organizan la primera de seis reuniones comunitarias

Denver no tiene suficientes estudiantes para llenar sus edificios, dijeron los representantes del distrito escolar.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | September 27
NYC middle and high school admissions are changing. Here’s what families should know.

New York City families can apply to more than 12 high schools this year, as well as any middle school across the city, the city’s Education Department announced.

By 
Julian Shen-Berro
 | September 27
Vulnerable students hit hardest by the pandemic in Michigan still show high rates of chronic absenteeism

Overall school attendance is improving, but children with disabilities and those from low-income families aren’t rebounding as well as their peers, the state reports.

By 
Robyn Vincent
 | September 27