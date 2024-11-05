Colorado State Board of Education election results: Republicans hold lead over Democrats

The Colorado State Board of Education has several duties, including setting standards for what students should learn.

Republicans in two of the four races for seats on the Colorado State Board of Education looked headed for victory on Tuesday night. Another closely contested race in a competitive district was too close to call, although the Republican candidate held a narrow lead. And a Democrat won reelection in a race that was uncontested.

The election won’t flip the board majority, but if the results hold, Republicans will net one more conservative voice on the nine-member board, which is currently controlled by Democrats in a 6-to-3 majority.

The close race was unfolding in Congressional District 8, where Republican Yazmin Navarro, in a bid to flip the seat, held a lead over Democratic incumbent Rhonda Solis. The two were separated by about 4,000 votes for most of the night.

In Congressional District 3, Republican Sherri Wright held a strong lead over Democrat Ellen Angeles. Wright was recently appointed to fill the District 3 seat after former member Stephen Varela resigned last month. Wright will serve until January, when the election winner will be sworn in.

Kristi Burton Brown, also a Republican, was well ahead of Democrat Krista Holtzmann to represent Congressional District 4. The winner will replace outgoing Republican board member Debora Scheffel.

Democrat Kathy Gebhardt won election to represent District 2. Libertarian Ethan Augreen mounted a write-in bid for the seat. Gebhardt will replace Democrat Angelika Schroeder.

State board members are elected for six-year terms and do not earn a salary.

The State Board of Education holds schools and school districts accountable for student test scores, hears appeals when school districts reject charter school applications, and sets standards for what students should learn and what schools should teach, among other duties.

