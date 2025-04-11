A health worker prepares a dose of the measles vaccine at a health center in Lubbock, Texas, on February 27, 2025.

Measles cases in Colorado are rising amid a national resurgence of the contagious disease. At least one Colorado case was in an unvaccinated infant, and public health officials are now warning of “possible community transmission.”

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, is highly effective at preventing the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly all reported cases in the U.S. are in people who are unvaccinated.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment tracks vaccination rates in school districts, child care centers, colleges, and universities. Overall, nearly 94% of students in preschool through 12th grade have gotten the MMR vaccine, according to the department.

But vaccination rates vary by school district. How many students in your district have gotten the MMR vaccine? Find the answer in the map below.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.