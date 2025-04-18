Higher EducationColorado General Assembly

Beyond High School: Inside Colorado’s higher ed budget

Higher education leaders said late last year they would need $95 million more annually. They’ll get far less than requested.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | April 18, 2025, 7:02pm UTC
The Colorado State Capitol is seen from some distance, surrounded by other buildings, its dome glowing slightly.
The Colorado State Capitol building in Denver. (Dan Lyon / Chalkbeat)

Beyond High School is our free monthly newsletter covering higher education policy and practices in Colorado. Sign up to get it delivered to your inbox early.

Colorado college and university leaders’ worries about federal funding cuts might be new, but state budget woes aren’t. And next year, Colorado will face a projected $1.2 billion shortfall and lawmakers have needed to pare back spending.

Late last year, most of Colorado’s higher education leaders said in a letter they would need about $95 million more annually for their operations and student financial aid in the 2025-26 budget year. They will get far less than the request.

The state budget will send about $38.4 million more next year for school operations and student financial aid. Although schools will get less state revenue than requested, colleges and universities will be allowed to raise resident tuition by 3% and non-resident tuition by 3.5% next year.

Colleges and universities have tried to keep tuition raises low in recent years and the state has invested more money, especially because state studies have shown students here pay higher tuition and fees than the national average.

The state has financial aid resources available to in-state students, but tuition hikes and sticker shock play a factor on whether they go to college.

During a tight budget year, lawmakers have said they did their best to still prioritize higher education. But I am curious if the state’s cost of college will further impact how students view the value of higher education here.

Higher ed stories from Chalkbeat

Colorado’s $43.9 billion budget increases K-12 and higher education funding, but officials say it falls short — The $39 million in the budget for colleges and universities and student financial aid is far less than requested, but schools have more authority to increase tuition.

Citizenship classes canceled at Community College of Aurora after Trump administration ends grant — The Community College of Aurora will no longer offer citizenship classes after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated a grant that funded the program.

Colorado will bring NYC community college support program to two state rural campuses — Two rural Colorado community colleges will bring a highly-regarded New York City student support program to their campuses.

DPS school will be able to grant its own college degree — Although Colorado students already have the ability to gain a college degree while in high school, districts and the DPS technical college haven’t granted those associate degrees.

A Colorado student group inspired these 7 state laws. Now it stands to lose that power — Since 2019, student ideas have inspired more than a dozen bills.

Colorado bill seeks to protect student records and limit immigration enforcement on school grounds — The bill is a response to the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration that has led to an uptick in raids, deportations, and the revocation of college student visas.

What we’re reading

Number of Colorado student visas revoked by Trump administration more than doubles The Denver Post

‘We’re preparing them for jobs that don’t even exist yet’ – New Fort Lewis president on opportunities, Indigenous heritage and first-gen students Colorado Public Radio

Americans without a degree still believe in the value of college, a new poll says NPR

The end of ‘college for all’ Vox

Tracking Trump’s actions on student visas Chronicle of Higher Education

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Michigan House Republicans want to take this key function away from the State Board of Education

Their proposal would make the governor responsible for appointing the leader of the state’s public schools.

By 
Hannah Dellinger
 | Today, 8:44pm UTC
He found his calling in masonry class. Now this Detroiter is earning national praise for teaching it.

Matthew Bracey is one of five people across the U.S. that received the inaugural Carhartt Steel Apple award.

By 
Micah Walker, BridgeDetroit
 | Today, 8:24pm UTC
Beyond High School: Inside Colorado’s higher ed budget

Higher education leaders said late last year they would need $95 million more annually. They'll get far less than requested.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 7:02pm UTC
Thousands of Illinois students were prevented from finishing the ACT exam due to a glitch

Illinois' switch back to the ACT has been a bumpy ride. On April 8, a technical glitch prevented 11,000 students from finishing the exam on the same day.

By 
Samantha Smylie
and
Mila Koumpilova
 | Today, 6:53pm UTC
Pennsylvania GOP to investigate alleged ‘waste, fraud, and abuse’ in Philadelphia schools

State Rep. Martina White said this week that ‘systemic abuse’ and other misconduct has hurt students in the city.

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 6:49pm UTC
Do charter schools perform better than IPS schools? Here’s what studies and test results show.

The question of whether charter schools perform better academically than traditional IPS schools is a key focus of debates about funding and educational success.

By 
Amelia Pak-Harvey
and
Thomas Wilburn
 | Today, 3:07pm UTC