Voter guide: 27J school board candidates answer 6 questions about the issues

In 27J Schools, voters are selecting four new school board members this year. Five candidates are running in total for District seats 2, 4, 5, and 6.

The candidates are Ramón Alvarado, Tracie Alvarado, Ashley Conn, Amy Gomez, and Starr Trujillo. (Tracie Alvarado and Ramón Alvarado are not related.)

Three of the five candidates — Tracie Alvarado, Conn, and Trujillo — are current board members. Tracie Alvarado was appointed to the board in January 2025 to complete a previous director’s term, while Trujillo is seeking reelection after serving since 2019.

All 27J voters will have the opportunity to select candidates for each of the four open seats in the Nov. 4 election. Board members represent specific geographical districts but are elected by all eligible voters across the district in at-large elections. Three of the open seats are four-year terms representing Districts 2, 4, and 5, while one is a two-year term for District 6.

To help readers learn more about the candidates, the Colorado Trust for Local News asked them each the same set of questions. Read their answers below. Responses may have been edited for formatting, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted.

